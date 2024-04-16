Look: Stetson Bennett in attendance for start of Rams’ offseason program

There’s been no lack of speculation about Stetson Bennett’s future with the Los Angeles Rams after spending his rookie year on the non-football illness list, but there have been encouraging signs recently. Not only did Bennett work out with Patrick Mahomes’ trainer in Texas this offseason, but the Rams anticipated him attending the spring workout program.

On Monday, players began arriving for the offseason program and among those in attendance was Bennett. He was spotted in a video posted by the Rams, walking into the building alongside Christian Rozeboom. You can see him at the 43-second mark in the video below.

It’s the first time he’s been at the Rams’ facility since going on the NFI list last September, so that’s certainly a step in the right direction for the second-year quarterback.

we are so back pic.twitter.com/ewgnCWLItQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 15, 2024

Bennett played all of the Rams’ preseason games last year but never suited up for a regular-season game, leading to Brett Rypien becoming Matthew Stafford’s backup. Bennett won’t be the No. 2 quarterback this year with Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster now, but Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games so perhaps Bennett will be elevated on the depth chart for Weeks 1 and 2.

Either way, it’s just good to see him back with the team after a difficult rookie season.

