LOOK: Social media goes wild over Alabama making CFP

The final College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and Alabama made the jump from No. 8 to No. 4 after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship and will play Michigan in the Rose Bowl for a chance to play for a national championship.

Fans were split on whether it should be Alabama or Florida State for the final available spot, as the other three teams were considered locks for their respective spots, with a slight exception to Texas in the eyes of a few.

Alabama fans are certainly happy over this decision, but there are many college football enthusiasts that either disagree or are confused by the decision.

Here are some of the top posts on social media reacting to the news of the Crimson Tide making the playoffs.

Michigan faces the beast

Of course Alabama gets in over an undefeated Florida State. And congrats to Michigan, you get the beast now in the semis. #CollegeFootballPlayoff — Kyle Melo (@Kyle_Melo_) December 3, 2023

Got it right

As I stated all along… Head to Head carried Texas to 3 and Alabama as the SEC champion leaps an undefeated FSU with worse resume and injury issues. Committee got it right. #CollegeFootball #CollegeFootballPlayoff #CFP — Derik Cooper (@deriktcooper) December 3, 2023

A rematch to win it all?

Called it. Going with BAMA and TEX for the ship. Rematch. #CollegeFootballPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Umc7bB9SCz — Mav (@M4ver1ckTrades) December 3, 2023

About the four best teams

I'm sorry, Florida State fans, this is the right decision, and deep down, y'all agree. Be honest.#CollegeFootballPlayoff — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 3, 2023

Michigan scared?

Michigan’s reaction to seeing they drew Alabama is an all-time reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/y3zBNVW6Zd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Danny Kannell is going through it right now

Games don't matter. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 3, 2023

LANK

Lets LANK😤 — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) December 3, 2023

Horrible

Florida State held a CFP selection show watch party at its stadium. I cannot imagine the scene. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2023

Indeed.

CFP got it right. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 3, 2023

No peeking!

Alabama-Michigan. Saban about to do a sweep of the condos across the street from the practice fields. lol — Travis Reier (@travisreier) December 3, 2023

Interesting opinion

The committee basically said that Florida State's first 10 games don't count. What a joke. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2023

Final four-team playoff

The College Football Playoff is set and the committee got it right. Although FSU went undefeated, the injury to Jordan Travis really hurt them here. This also goes to show how flawed the four team playoff format is. pic.twitter.com/pD5eWsEIfd — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) December 3, 2023

Do they?

There are no metrics out there that say that Alabama is better than FSU. There are MANY metrics that say FSU is better than Alabama. Saying Alabama is “better,” is a totally subjective guess. The numbers prove FSU is better. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) December 3, 2023

With a healthy Jordan Travis, it's a different story

Unfortunately significant injuries impact teams as much as head to head matchups and conference championships. You can’t ignore the impact the loss of Jordan Travis had on the Noles. Sucks..but big part of a teams final evaluation https://t.co/lRuq92gQHu — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire