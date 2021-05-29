LOOK: Infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway could fit every Big Ten football stadium

Kevin McGuire
Memorial Day weekend brings with it a host of traditions. Among them is the Indianapolis 500, one of the signature IndyCar series races. The race carries its own history of traditions, including a bottle of milk for the winner. And if you thought Beaver Stadium and other Big Ten football stadiums were large, you haven’t been to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a seating capacity of 250,000, but attendance for a race can bring in nearly 300,000 fans when adding fans to the infield section of the track. With a 2.5 mile long track, that leaves a lot of room on the infield of the speedway. There is so much room, in fact, you could fit every Big Ten football stadium inside the track.

Of course, if you didn’t want to fit just Big Ten football stadiums like Beaver Stadium, Ohio Stadium, and Michigan Stadium into the infield area, there are a number of other landmarks you could squeeze in.

Indy 500: 8 landmarks that could fit inside the ginormous Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indy 500 is expected to draw the largest crowd for an event since the start of the global pandemic tied to COVID-19. And with Big Ten schools preparing to welcome back full capacity crowds at football games this season, Penn State is hoping to be able to do the same.

