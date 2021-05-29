LOOK: Infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway could fit every Big Ten football stadium

Memorial Day weekend brings with it a host of traditions. Among them is the Indianapolis 500, one of the signature IndyCar series races. The race carries its own history of traditions, including a bottle of milk for the winner. And if you thought Beaver Stadium and other Big Ten football stadiums were large, you haven’t been to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a seating capacity of 250,000, but attendance for a race can bring in nearly 300,000 fans when adding fans to the infield section of the track. With a 2.5 mile long track, that leaves a lot of room on the infield of the speedway. There is so much room, in fact, you could fit every Big Ten football stadium inside the track.

This is WILD! The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) is so big you could fit every B1G football stadium in the infield. Have seen quite a few pictures that help describe how big the track is, but 14 football fields… 😳pic.twitter.com/IsGb5PBYaR — Jay Stephens™ (@JayStephens07) May 29, 2021

Of course, if you didn’t want to fit just Big Ten football stadiums like Beaver Stadium, Ohio Stadium, and Michigan Stadium into the infield area, there are a number of other landmarks you could squeeze in.

The Indy 500 is expected to draw the largest crowd for an event since the start of the global pandemic tied to COVID-19. And with Big Ten schools preparing to welcome back full capacity crowds at football games this season, Penn State is hoping to be able to do the same.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Football Schedule

Story continues

Related