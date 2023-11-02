Advertisement
Breaking News:

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

LOOK: Ducks unveil classic uniform combo for Week 10 game vs. California

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks have made some splashes in the uniform world over the past few weeks, and they are continuing that trend this week with a return home vs. the California Golden Bears.

A few weeks ago, the Ducks broke out the egg-shells on the road vs. Washington and then followed it up with the undefeated throwback jerseys vs. Washington State at home. Last week, it was the clean and bold black and white combo on the road vs. Utah.

This week, they are bringing the color back into the mix with a nightmare green and chrome combination for the home bout with California. We get chrome helmets, nightmare green jerseys, and nightmare green pants.

Here’s a closer look at full uniform release for the Ducks, followed by some reactions from fans on social media:

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

 

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

 

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

 

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

 

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire