LOOK: Ducks unveil classic uniform combo for Week 10 game vs. California

The Oregon Ducks have made some splashes in the uniform world over the past few weeks, and they are continuing that trend this week with a return home vs. the California Golden Bears.

A few weeks ago, the Ducks broke out the egg-shells on the road vs. Washington and then followed it up with the undefeated throwback jerseys vs. Washington State at home. Last week, it was the clean and bold black and white combo on the road vs. Utah.

This week, they are bringing the color back into the mix with a nightmare green and chrome combination for the home bout with California. We get chrome helmets, nightmare green jerseys, and nightmare green pants.

Here’s a closer look at full uniform release for the Ducks, followed by some reactions from fans on social media:

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. California

Uniform 23.9 for @oregonfootball: Rose Bowl Vibes🌅 – Chrome/nightmare/nightmare worn for the 2nd time ever, the 1st time being the 2020 RB – These nightmare jerseys are worn for a 2nd time overall, 1st time this year – Chrome domes make their 3rd appearance of ‘23#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dleNO1V2Hg — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) November 2, 2023

Nightmare Green is BACK!!! https://t.co/hqQVEaRRVH — Ryan Hodges (@hodges__ryan) November 2, 2023

Will these include the Pasadena early January sunset? https://t.co/PY7SGc4qOA pic.twitter.com/RLGE0qotee — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 2, 2023

After an off week, we are back to heat 🔥#GoDucks https://t.co/ApBaHBGfBK — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) November 2, 2023

the 2020 rose bowl strikes again https://t.co/dXxdtScVTK — #1 Hater (@scohatesyou) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire