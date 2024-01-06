Look: Damian Lillard gifts Washington football Adidas merch ahead of CFP final vs. Michigan

Washington football got a big-time visitor ahead of the Huskies' bout with Michigan in the CFP national championship, with former Portland Trail Blazer and current Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard visiting the team.

Lillard, a Weber State grad, has roots all the way up the West Coast. He hails from Oakland, California, and spent the first 11 years of his NBA career in Portland for the Trail Blazers before heading to the Bucks this offseason. An Adidas athlete, Lillard returned to the Pacific Northwest to hook up the Adidas-contracted Huskies.

Washington is 14-0 this season, champions of the waning Pac-12 and looking for its third claimed national title (1960, 1991). To get to this point, the Huskies defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl in a thriller.

To say Lillard was popular with the team would be an understatement.

Here's a look at the video.

At the end of the video, running back Dillon Johnson refers to Lillard as "the best point guard in the league."

Michigan vs. Washington will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. local time from Texas) on Monday, as the two teams compete for a championship. Now the only question remaining is if Dame will tune in.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Damian Lillard gifts Washington football Adidas merch ahead of CFP