Take a look at the cars, drivers, stars and scene of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix
Matias Ocner and Daniel Varela
·1 min read
For the third time, the Formula 1 circus came to town, bringing the world’s most sophisticated race cars, current and past world champion drivers and — this is Miami, folks — a scene of stars in the sun.
Sunday’s Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is sold out and event organizers estimate 275,000 people will have streamed onto the Miami International Autodrome campus over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While Miami’s now one of three F1 stops in the United States, nobody’s fooled about Miami’s role compared to Austin and Las Vegas: fabulousness. This is where you woo a date or a client by bathing them in a vibe of fun seasoned with cool as cars zip by at 200 mph, usually led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.