Take a look at the cars, drivers, stars and scene of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix

For the third time, the Formula 1 circus came to town, bringing the world’s most sophisticated race cars, current and past world champion drivers and — this is Miami, folks — a scene of stars in the sun.

Sunday’s Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is sold out and event organizers estimate 275,000 people will have streamed onto the Miami International Autodrome campus over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Food costs, Miami’s purpose and American drivers: a Miami Grand Prix notebook

While Miami’s now one of three F1 stops in the United States, nobody’s fooled about Miami’s role compared to Austin and Las Vegas: fabulousness. This is where you woo a date or a client by bathing them in a vibe of fun seasoned with cool as cars zip by at 200 mph, usually led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Here’s what we saw,

Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain takes turn 1 during a practice session on the first day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left and Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr., right, kick a soccer ball at the Team Village inside Hard Rock Stadium the first day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida

Guests make their way through The Beach at the Miami International Autodrome.

The start of the Sprint race on the second day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico takes Turn 1 during the Sprint race on the second day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Lando Norris’ car is towed off the track by intervention marshals after he crashed during the Sprint race on the second day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

A view of the track before the start of the Sprint race on day two of Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Fans cheer as they listen to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran perform at the Miami International Autodrome.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, poses for a picture with a fan on the grid before the start of the Sprint race.

Members of the Ferrari racing team move Charles Leclerc’s car to the grid for the start of the Sprint race during day two of Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands as he prepares for the start of the Sprint race during day two of Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives down the track during day one of Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Inter Miami player Sergio Busquets interacts with his son Enzo, 7, as they walk through the paddock during day one of Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, left, media personality Kendall Jenner, center, and managing director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff, right, speak during day one of Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Models with Zhantra Entertainment pose for a photo ahead of a qualifying session on the second day of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.