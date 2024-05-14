LOOK: Caleb Williams building chemistry with Bears receivers

Following Chicago Bears rookie minicamp last weekend, quarterback Caleb Williams was back on the practice field at Halas Hall. Only this time, he was throwing to his veteran teammates.

The Bears social accounts shared a video of Williams throwing passes to his new teammates: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. with the offseason program underway.

Williams has wasted no time building chemistry with his new teammates. Not only has he been getting work in with fellow rookie Rome Odunze, he’s developing a rapport with veterans. Even before he was officially drafted by Chicago with the first overall pick, Williams had organized an offseason workout with Moore, Allen and Odunze.

Chicago will be back on the practice field for the start of organized team activities, which kick off next week. The practices will be conducted May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29 and May 31.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire