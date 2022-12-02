LOOK: Bills QB Josh Allen wears Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey during warmups

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows how to step up in many of the right moments.

He did so on Thursday… even before the game began.

Ahead of facing the Patriots in Week 13, Allen took the field for warmups. The QB catered to both Bills Mafia and the broadcast.

Thursday Night Football is now broadcast on Amazon. One of the pregame hosts for their broadcast? Former Bill Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Seizing the right moment, Allen put on Fitzpatrick jersey as he warmed up for the game.

Check out images of Allen in the Fitz Magic threads below:

Buffalo Bills photo

Buffalo Bills photo

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire