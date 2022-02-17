LOOK: Bears OL James Daniels, Larry Borom working on offseason conditioning

The Chicago Bears have a slew of needs this offseason, including the offensive line, which could look a lot different in 2022.

New general manager Ryan Poles explained the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason for the Bears, which isn’t a surprise given how much quarterback Justin Fields was hit last season.

While the Bears aren’t set to kick off their offseason program until early April, that hasn’t stopped offensive linemen James Daniels and Larry Borom from getting some offseason work in.

Here’s a look at Daniels and Borom getting some offseason conditioning in at Spear Training Center in Vernon Hills:

They’re out here torturing Larry Borom and James Daniels. Love seeing videos of our #Bears already working! Peep the framed Trubisky jersey on the wall 👀 [vid from spear training] pic.twitter.com/D3dE3iHZRh — Maxx Smith (@MaxxSmithESM) February 16, 2022

Borom is coming off an encouraging rookie season with Chicago, where he started eight games mostly at right tackle. While Borom’s role on the offensive line heading into next season is unclear — it could be at tackle, could be at guard — he’ll be on the roster in 2022.

The same can’t be said for Daniels, who’s set to hit free agency next month. Daniels is expected to be a top interior lineman heading into free agency, and Poles has a big decision to make whether or not to re-sign Daniels or move on.

Well, it’s encouraging that Daniels is seen in the above video wearing a Bears shirt. Although a lot can happen between now and mid-March.

