Look Back ... to talk of an 'entertainment district,' 1999

Jan. 4—Jan. 4, 1949, in The Star: Nine different organizations were represented at an initial meeting called last night by Father John Casey to organize a basketball league for Black players in Anniston. The next meeting will be held Jan. 6 at 1112 West 15th Street. Also this date: According to the real estate listings, a two-bedroom home in the Rocky Hollow district boasts a recent paint job, a large front and back porch and a kitchen with built-in cabinets. The dwelling is being offered for $7,750.

Jan. 4, 1999, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has given itself until March to figure out a way to create a fun yet manageable entertainment district downtown. The idea would be based on what's worked in other cities, clustering bars, restaurants and retail stores into a central business district. Ironically, current city rules require bars to be 1,200 feet from each other, meaning the untidy, even unsavory aspects of bars are spread over a wider area. Proposed rules would instead encourage similar businesses to open as neighbors. The current bar and nightclub lineup in Anniston includes establishments such as the Peerless and The Office; Dee Ford's and City Limit; Alabama Show Palace and Reflections; the 19th Hole and Partners.