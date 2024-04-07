Look: Alabama basketball's Grant Nelson dunks over Donovan Clingan in Final Four vs UConn

UConn's 7-foot-2 forward Donovan Clingan has been one of the most imposing defenders in college basketball this season. Alabama's Grant Nelson didn't appear to care in the second half of the Final Four, however.

Nelson, 6-foot-11, received a pass in transition from Mark Sears and threw down a ferocious dunk over Clingan on Saturday.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama basketball vs UConn live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Final Four game

Nelson's dunk meant even more as it was contested by Clingan, who had 14 blocks in four NCAA Tournament games before the Final Four. Clingan is also averaging 2.5 blocks per game this season.

Nelson's dunk cut Alabama's deficit to 55-52 with 15:04 left in the second half, as the Crimson Tide are looking to upset the No. 1 overall seed for a spot in the national championship, which would be the program's first ever. UConn, meanwhile, is looking for back-to-back national titles.

Nelson, a transfer in his first year in Tuscaloosa from North Dakota State, is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season and scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks in Alabama's upset win over 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

REQUIRED READING: Why is Bill Murray at the Final Four? 'Ghostbusters' star watching son, Luke, coach UConn

Grant Nelson dunks over Donovan Clingan

Here's the full clip of Grant Nelson's dunk over Donovan Clingan:

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Look: Grant Nelson dunks over UConn's Donovan Clingan in Final Four