Lonzo Ball among three Bulls to enter health and safety protocols

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mulford
·1 min read
Lonzo Ball among three Bulls to enter health and safety protocols
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bulls, like a lot of the NBA, can’t seem to dodge the health and safety protocols.

After DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and company have made their way out of the league’s protocols over the last two weeks, the Bulls have a handful of new protocol members.

On Sunday, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Center Tony Bradley and newly signed Alfonzo McKinnie joined Ball in the league’s protocols on Sunday.

The three join head coach Billy Donovan in protocols, who was placed there on Christmas Eve.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on all things Lonzo Ball and the Bulls.

Recommended Stories