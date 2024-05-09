Long-serving James to leave Sale this summer

Sam James was a ballboy for Sale Sharks before going on to play for the club [Rex]

Sam James will leave Sale Sharks this summer after more than a decade with the club.

The 29-year-old made his debut in 2013 and has played predominantly as a centre, but also at full-back and fly-half.

He made 236 appearances for Sale, scoring 194 points.

"You can’t underestimate how grateful we are to Sam, as a coaching group, for his commitment and devotion to the club," said Sharks' director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

James joined Sale in 2012, after being a ballboy for them at Edgeley Park.

He made his debut the following year against Northampton Saints and went on to become a Sharks regular.

In 2018-19 he played every minute of their Premiership campaign - the only player in the league to do so - and the season after was named in the Premiership Dream Team.

At international level, he represented England against the Barbarians in 2017 before going on the tour to Argentina that summer.

Sam James played for England against the Barbarians at Twickenham in May 2017 [Rex]

'I'll always be a Sharks fan'

However, James believes the time is right to move on from his boyhood club.

“I’ve grown up supporting this club and to even play one game was genuinely a dream come true," he told the club's website.

"I’ll always be a Sale Sharks supporter and the decision to leave has been a really tough one for not just me, but my whole family. But the time is right to take on a new challenge."

Director of rugby Sanderson acknowledges James' contribution to the club, who he describes as Sale's "heartbeat".

"Sam is, and will probably always be, the heartbeat of this club and he’ll always be welcome back here," he said.

"We totally understand his reasons for wanting to go and find a new adventure and a new challenge, but he will be deeply, deeply missed and always loved by Sharks fans, coaches and players alike.”