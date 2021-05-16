After long and influential career, Chris Webber elected to Basketball Hall of Fame: Report

From Detroit Country Day to Michigan basketball's Fab Five to the NBA and the Detroit Pistons, Chris Webber's winding career is Hall of Fame bound.

The star forward will be enshrined as a member of the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. The 2021 class, which includes Pistons great Ben Wallace, will be officially announced Sunday and inducted in September.

Webber, who has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2013, had a long — and influential — basketball career.

Webber's high school career included three MHSAA State championships, Michigan's Mr. Basketball award and the 1990-91 National High School Player of the Year award. Webber also played in the McDonald's All-American game, where he was named MVP.

His star only grew in college, where Webber signed with Michigan as a member of the Fab Five alongside Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson.

Webber played two seasons for the Wolverines, helping lead them to the national championship game both years. As a freshman, he averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks; his sophomore season, he was named an All-American after averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Later, he was found to have been one of several players who received money from booster Ed Martin; Webber initially said he did not accept any money from Martin before later admitting he had. He was disassociated from the basketball program through 2013 and has yet to reconcile with the program; he did return to Michigan as an honorary captain for a football game in 2018.

Webber played in the NBA from 1993-2008. He averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists and made five All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams. Webber was also the 1994 Rookie of the Year. His longest and most successful professional stop was with the Sacramento Kings. He also played one season for the Detroit Pistons in 2007.

