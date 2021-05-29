How long can “the gold standard” Browns offensive line stay together?

In one offseason, the Cleveland Browns turned a weakness into a strength. In 2019, the Browns had three out of their five positions on the offensive line struggling. Only veterans Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter played well and were seen as solid pieces for a few years.

Then Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach and Andrew Berry was hired to run the front office. The team then brought in Bill Callahan, considered by many to be the best offensive line coach in the NFL, to help fix the weakness found in front of Baker Mayfield.

When free agency opened up, Berry added Jack Conklin to fill one of the holes at tackle then used the Browns’ top draft pick to select Jedrick Wills to fill the other.

Callahan was responsible for fixing the right guard spot with a number of players that were left on the roster. In the end, Callahan and company helped Wyatt Teller have the best year of his career and solidify the Browns offensive line with five good to great players.

From three weaknesses to no weaknesses in one offseason leading Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network to have high praise for the Browns offensive line:

Baldinger also dubbed the group “The Union” for how they work together on the field.

While the team will have all five starters, and a solid group of depth players, back on the offensive line for 2021, the longevity of this specific group can be called into question.

Wyatt Teller is scheduled to be a free agent after this upcoming season.

Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and J.C. Tretter can be free agents after the following season with Tretter having a very small dead cap hit if cut after the 2021 season as well.

Age could also start to catch up with the longest-tenured Browns offensive linemen. Both Bitonio and Tretter will play this season as 30-year-olds with free agency looing at the age of 32.

The Browns seem to have started to plan for the future in the draft.

Drew Forbes was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft but sat out last season as a COVID-19 opt-out. Nick Harris was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft and seen as a perfect fit for a zone-blocking scheme when drafted. This year, the team drafted James Hudson in the fourth round.

Along with Wills, the Browns have four young guys who could be ready to take over if needed in the next few years.

With Callahan in place, the team has to believe in their own ability to develop players as they go. At some point, the Browns won’t be able to keep all of their players under contract especially at positions, like the offensive line, that can get quite expensive.

Teller may be the first domino to drop if the team is unable to reach an extension after this year. Tretter’s fate could also be determined this upcoming offseason with Bitonio and Conklin coming up the following year.

For 2020, the Cleveland Browns have “the gold standard” offensive line. While those five starters may not stay together for much more than this season, with Bill Callahan and young drafted players, the Browns might be well prepared for the future.