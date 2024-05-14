Londyn Hajek, Mitchell girls golf take home ESD middle school championship

May 14—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Middle school girls golf team won both the team and individual honors at the Eastern South Dakota Conference middle school meet on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The Kernels posted a team score of 383, finishing an astounding 46 strokes ahead of runner-up Watertown.

Londyn Hajek cruised to the individual conference title, firing a round of 83 on Lakeview's par-72 layout, carding a birdie and seven pars en route to the victory. Hajek finished 12 strokes ahead of teammate Elliot Smith, who posted a round of 95 to take home second place.

Watertown's Berkley Fligge came home in third place with a round of 95, with Brookings' Tafney Lunn (100) and Mitchell's Kate Schultz (101) completing the top-five. Other Kernel performances include Emma Reinesch's round of 104 to finish in eighth, Allie O'Connor shooting a round of 110 to finish 14th, and Lawler Bottum coming in 21st shooting a 125.

Behind Mitchell, Watertown posted a team score of 429, finishing five strokes ahead of third-place Aberdeen Central (434). Brookings (466) and Brandon Valley (498) rounded out the five-team field.