Lomachenko wears peace dove T-shirt to open workout ahead of lightweight world title fight vs Kambosos

Vasyl Lomachenko

Former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KO) held an open workout ahead of his lightweight world championship fight with George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KO).

Ukraine's two-time Olympic champion will try to take the Australian's IBF and IBO belts on May 12 in Perth.

The Ukrainian legend is currently preparing for the fight in Australia.

Lomachenko appeared wearing a T-shirt sporting a peace dove during the open workout.

Ukrainians turned out to support the boxer ahead of his upcoming bout.

