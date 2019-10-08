Logan Paul hoping to become professional MMA fighter after KSI rematch: ‘Put me in the octagon Dana’

Action Images via Reuters

Logan Paul is setting his sights on a move to the octagon after his boxing rematch with KSI.

The YouTube star is currently in camp for his first ever professional fight, which will take place in front of a sold out crowd at the Staples Centre.

After fighting to a controversial majority draw last year, a move to the professional ranks was agreed with the California State Athletic Commission, meaning both men will be dropping their headguards and heavy gloves, instead putting on ones weighing 10oz.

Speaking before his press conference in the UK, which saw a crowd of more than 4,000 screaming and adoring fans in attendance, Paul admitted that he is already eyeing his next move and vowed to never fight another YouTuber again.

“I will have progressed too much to ever fight another celebrity or YouTuber after this,” he said.

“I am sparring professional fighters and I am beating them badly, that does so much for my confidence.

“I relied on my athleticism to carry me through the first fight and it almost worked; but now I am a boxer, I am literally a professional fighter and I feel like it.

“I would honestly love to fight in the UFC; I want Dana White to put me in the Octagon.”

But make no mistake, Paul is prepared and ready for his fight – believing he will be simply too much for KSI after a tough year of training.

“This fight is different because it is not nerve-wracking. Last year I came here with some anxiety about my boxing ability.

“I believed in my fitness and athleticism and how hard I worked but I did not feel like a boxer, I felt like a YouTuber who was pretending.

“Now my boxing will speak for itself, the confidence has risen.

“I am confused by the people who think he wins. I understand his fans wanting him to win but what the f*** are they thinking? I will end this man.

“Last year I f***** around and showboated but this time it will just be a knockout.”

