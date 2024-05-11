Locomotive FC end win drought after 2-0 win over Loudoun United FC

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC let out a huge sigh of relief on Friday night when it beat Loudoun United FC 2-0 to pick up its first win of the 2024 season.

Coming into tonight winless in nine league matches and with Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut out on suspension, the challenge no doubt was going to be difficult. However, Locomotive would not let that them deter them, showcasing that desire to win just 42 seconds in with forward Amando Moreno making a wide run into the box to set up forward Tumi Moshobane nicely for the finish.

Loudoun would eventually find their rhythm but Locomotive still made sure it ended the first half on top with Moshobane making an incredible run towards goal in the 40′ to selflessly pass the ball over to Eric Calvillo for the finish.

Loudoun would dominate possession of the ball for a majority of the match and continuously tried to get one on the board, but Locomotive’s defense remained strong and sturdy as it kept out its opponent to snag the first three points of the year.

NOTES

With the win tonight, El Paso snagged its first three points of the 2024 season and snapped its nine-game winless streak in league play.

Tumi Moshobane notched his first goal of the campaign 42 seconds into the match, serviced in by Amando Moreno (his first assist of 2024).

Moshobane would also record his first assist of the season, setting up Eric Calvillo to double the lead (the captain’s first goal of the year).

With his shutout tonight, Jahmali Waite records his first clean sheet of the season.

With the win, El Paso upholds its perfect record against Loudoun (3-0-0).

FORECAST: 58ºF, cloudy, light rain

ATTENDANCE: 1,836

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Tumi Moshobane (Amando Moreno) 1′, Eric Calvillo (Tumi Moshobane) 40′

LDN – N/A

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode, Brandan Craig (Nick Hinds 85′), Lucas Stauffer, Miles Lyons (Javier Nevarez 77′), Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose, Tumi Moshobane (Jeremy Garay 85′), Amando Moreno, Justin Dhillon (Joaquin Rivas 68′)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Gonzalo Pelua, Diego Abarca, Emiliano Rodriguez

LDN – (4-4-2) Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awuah, Robby Dambrot, Jacob Erlandson, Drew Skundrich (Kalil ElMedKhar 57′), Abdellatif Aboukoura (Tommy Williamson 73′), Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, Riley Bidois (Keegan Tingey 46′), Christiano François (Wesley Leggett 73′), Zach Ryan

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Isaac Espinal, Trevor Zwetsloot, Nelson Martinez, Alessadro Maldonado Lopez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Miles Lyons (Yellow) 33′, Tumi Moshobane (Yellow) 58′, Liam Rose (Yellow) 80′, Jahmali Waite (Yellow) 88′, Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 90+1′

LDN – Abdellatif Aboukoura (Yellow) 66′

MATCH STATS: ELP | LDN

GOALS: 2|0

ASSISTS: 2|0

POSSESSION: 33|67

SHOTS: 13|17

SHOTS ON GOAL: 8|3

SAVES: 3|5

FOULS: 17|15

OFFSIDES: 0|4

CORNERS: 4|5

