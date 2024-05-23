Local Sports Calendar (May 23)

May 23—TODAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Delphi, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional Championship: Danville vs. Mt. Zion, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional Championship: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Meet Prelims: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m. (Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Meet Prelims: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m. (Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, Marquee Sports Network, Amazon Prime, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves,. TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

