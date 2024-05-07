LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southern soccer downs Dudley

May 7—GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford beat Dudley 3-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Dudley.

Courtney Griffith and Makezie Dean each scored for the Storm (6-16 overall, 6-7 conference). Danielle Walker made two saves in goal.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY — Oak Grove shut out Montgomery Central 7-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Montgomery Central.

Victoria Lockamy had five goals and an assist to lead the Grizzlies (11-6-1 overall, 6-3 conference). Taryn Carlino and Mallie Blizard each had a goal, while Katherine Lockamy had an assist. Carmen DiFoggio got the win in goal.

HPU SPORTS

BASEBALL

CHARLOTTE — High Point University's Peyton Carr and Adam Grintz are among this week's Big South Conference baseball players of the week.

Carr was named Player of the Week while Grintz was selected Relief Pitcher of the Week. Presbyterian's Daniel Eagen was chosen Starting Pitcher of the Week, while Winthrop's Jaylen Hernandez was named Freshman of the Week.

Carr hit .474 (9 for 19) with six home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs scored in four games for High Point. He added a double and five walks, good for a .565 on-base percentage and a 1.474 slugging percentage for the week after amassing 28 total bases. Carr homered at least once in all four games, including three round trips as part of a five-hit, four-RBI, four-run performance in a win over USC Upstate on Friday — all of which set career highs for the redshirt junior.

Grintz went 2-0 in three relief appearances for High Point. In two games against USC Upstate, he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and scattered two hits with four strikeouts while not walking a single batter to earn the win in each contest.