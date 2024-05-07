Local football coach interning with Battlehawks

It’s the local coach getting a taste of pro football. Ken Boyer is the St. Louis Battlehawks offensive coaching intern for the 2024 season.

Boyer’s full time job is the wide receivers and tight ends coach at CBC High School. He’s been a coach for 12 years. Boyer is part of a family of coaches. His grandfather, dad, uncle and brother all are coaches. Boyer’s grandfather was the basketball coach at Central Kansas City and is a Missouri sports hall of famer.

