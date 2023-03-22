Local connection Frankie Policelli enters transfer portal from Stony Brook

Stony Brook forward Frankie Policelli has entered the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-7 forward from New Hartford, N.Y., Policelli played the last three seasons at Stony Brook, having transferred following a freshman season at Dayton. He had a career-high per game average in points (13.7), rebounds (9.4) and assists (1.8).

He shot 36.8 percent from three-point range and 80.2 percent from the free throw line. He posted 16 double-doubles this past season.

There is a bit of a connection as Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell was head coach of Stony Brook in 2016. Under Pikiell, Rutgers has four straight winning seasons and made the postseason the past three years, including consecutive NCAA Tournament berths.

Stony Brook went 11-22 last season.

Policelli has played some big-time programs this season. In the season opener, he scored 11 points and seven rebounds in an 81-45 loss at Florida. Against West Virginia, who made the NCAA Tournament, he was held to three points and 14 rebounds in a 75-64 loss in December.

Related

Should he stay or should he go? Former NBA scout breaks down Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi's NBA outlook

He is a strong defensive presence and an outstanding rebounder.

Related

Taran Armstrong, former Rutgers basketball recruit, has entered the transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire