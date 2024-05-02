Lobo Nation celebrates Spring signing day at Longview High School

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Lobo Nation had a lot to be proud of during Spring signing day at Longview High School Wednesday.

Lobos senior Taylor Tatum, a football and baseball standout for Longview who will play both sports at the University of Oklahoma, was recognized as a member of the Whataburger Super Team for the second-straight year.

Then, 16 Longview seniors were recognized by their coaches as these student-athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

They signed to play at local colleges such as East Texas Baptist University and UT Tyler, and schools as far away as New Hampshire and Florida.

These are the Longview student-athletes who made it official Wednesday:

Campbell Williams – East Texas Baptist University (Baseball)

Brianna Converse – University of Arkansas-Monticello (Volleyball)

T’Asia McGee – Eastern Oklahoma State College (Basketball)

Jada Owens – University of Texas-Tyler (Track & Field)

Jasper Stansell – Oklahoma Wesleyan University (Track & Field)

Trent Alston – Richland College (Baseball)

Karsten Guerra – Jacksonville College (Soccer)

Alex Blanco – Jacksonville College (Soccer)

Ryan Roberts – Panola College (Basketball)

Reagan Roberts – Panola College (Basketball)

Robert Blandburg – Phillips Exeter Prep School (Basketball)

Justice Davis – Coastal Alabama (Basketball)

Drew Ward – Florida Coastal Prep (Basketball)

Daysha Torres – Southwest Oklahoma State (Soccer)

Stephen Gaskin – Wiley College (Soccer)

Javion Robertson – Kentucky State (Football)

