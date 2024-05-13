Living Word Lutheran sophomore buzzing with passion project

JACKSON, Wis. - She's a two-sport athlete playing on multiple travel teams, but the buzz around her other passion is a sweet story.

That's what makes Living Word Lutheran sophomore Hailey Luedtke this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I just started actually playing last year and I fell in love with the team," said Luedtke. "They're like my second family. I just can't imagine life without it now."

Basketball was not always a priority for Luedtke, but she does not regret joining the Timberwolves.

Luedtke and Living Word Lutheran started 20-0, a record for the best start in school history.

While she's having the time of her life on the court, soccer is where her heart lies.

"Soccer is definitely my sport," Luedtke said. "I do love basketball. But soccer is hopefully what my future will be in college. I play goalkeeper for club, but all of the skills I learn in club season help me to translate that to play forward in high school."

Luedtke broke the school record with 19 goals last season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

When Luedtke was 8 years old, she was in 4H, and she decided to start beekeeping.

"We started with only two hives," she said. "I now have 12 hives, and in the past four years we've harvested over 1,600 pounds of honey. It's a family business. Me and my dad just do it. We sell them at farmers markets and just to friends and family and all that."

Luedtke says it's best to keep a cool head when you're handling bees.

"The key to working with bees is definitely being very calm," said Luedtke. "They know when you're agitated, they can tell your emotions. It's kind of funny. They'll, like, fly around your head and give you, like, little warning taps if they're getting agitated. And then, you know, to leave them alone."