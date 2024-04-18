Liverpool XI vs Atalanta: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League game today

Liverpool face a daunting task tonight to try and overturn their heavy Europa League quarter-final deficit against Atalanta.

The Reds were dismantled 3-0 at Anfield last Thursday in a huge shock for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who then lost ground in the Premier League title race by falling to another surprise defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether or not Klopp will go completely full strength for the trip to Italy, particularly with his team needing to catch up domestically when they travel to Fulham this weekend ahead of a midweek Merseyside derby.

He has, however, previously vowed to take this competition seriously and the return of injured players does help Liverpool’s cause.

Alisson made his comeback in the Palace defeat and was on pre-match press duty in Italy, so will likely continue in goal.

Conor Bradley came off injured on Sunday and has not travelled, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely make his first start since February this evening.

Diogo Jota is available again too, although the game comes too soon for Stefan Bajcetic despite his recent return to action.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are all still long-term absentees for Liverpool, meanwhile.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Injured: Doak, Thiago, Matip, Bradley, Bajcetic

Time and date: 8pm BST on Thursday April 18, 2024

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports