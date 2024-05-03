Liverpool Women to move to St Helens' stadium

With the rugby league season running from February to September, Liverpool Women will have sole occupancy of the stadium for almost half the season [Getty Images]

Liverpool Women will move to rugby league side St Helens' stadium from the beginning of next season.

The club have signed a 10-year lease to play at the ground, which will be shared with St Helens' men's and women's teams.

Liverpool boss Matt Beard said he was "absolutely delighted" by the move.

A new Premier League standard pitch will be laid at the 18,000-capacity ground.

The Reds have played at Prenton Park, the home of League Two side Tranmere Rovers, since 2018.

Liverpool also said it is "the club's ambition" to play a number of games at men's ground Anfield.

“At the heart of this move are the two most important groups at the club, the players and the fans," said Liverpool manager Beard.

“The players will have a wonderful new pitch and facilities to enjoy while the match day experience for the supporters will be so much improved."