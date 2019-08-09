Liverpool vs Norwich player ratings: Divock Origi shines as Grant Hanley has night to forget

Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a perfect start with victory over a defensively disastrous Norwich.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi followed a Grant Hanley own goal and secured Jurgen Klopp’s side a thumping 4-1 win.

Championship winners last year, Norwich struggled to adapt on their Premier League return and looked incredibly loose at the back, a problem last season that does not appear to have been remedied as Liverpool blew them away.

However, there were positives to take as Norwich showed they were capable of causing last season’s Champions League winners problems going forward.

But it is as you were for Liverpool as they plot another title challenge, starting with a fine home victory.

Take a look through our gallery to see how we rated the players.