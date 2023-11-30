Liverpool vs LASK LIVE: Europa League score and updates as Jurgen Klopp makes nine changes

Liverpool are back in Europa League action as they host Austrian side LASK an Anfield this evening hoping to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Toulouse in their last European outing.

The Reds are top of Group E with nine points from their four matches and have a two-point buffer over the French side in second. Jurgen Klopp will have his sights set on topping the table and moving straight into the round of 16. Victory tonight would secure Liverpool’s place in that stage if Toulouse also lose to Union Saint-Gilloise but that is not a guarantee.

First the need to get past LASK who are currently third in the Austrian Bundesliga. They will come to Anfield with some confidence having beaten Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 last time out but that was their first win of the Europa League this season. Can they cause a shock on Merseyside tonight?

Follow all the action as Liverpool host LASK plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs LASK live

Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League with kick off at 8pm

The Reds are looking to secure Group E and reach the round of 16

Toulouse beat Liverpool last time out so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to bounce back

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Liverpool FC - Linzer Athletik Sport Klub

Liverpool vs LASK

19:50 , Sonia Twigg

We are now almost 10 minutes away from kick off so stay tuned for all the action.

Liverpool vs LASK

19:47 , Sonia Twigg

Stay tuned for all the pre-match quotes and build up...

Liverpool vs LASK

19:39 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the teams warming up in the freezing temperatures at Anfield:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Liverpool vs LASK

19:34 , Sonia Twigg

Less than half an hour to go until kick off, and Liverpool will be making a push to consolidate top spot in their group and will want to prove that they have the depth in squad required to produce the results despite making nine changes.

Liverpool vs LASK

19:21 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the teams arriving:

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs LASK

19:15 , Sonia Twigg

In the reverse fixture in Austria, Liverpool won 3-1, and they will be hoping for something similar tonight.

The only match Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost was a 3-2 away defeat to Toulouse, and they followed it up with a 5-1 home victory.

Liverpool will be confident going into the match, especially given their position in the Premier League, third and just two points behind Arsenal.

Liverpool vs LASK

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Now it’s time for a bit of a look back at Liverpool’s last match, a 1-1 draw against Manchester City:

There are times when Jurgen Klopp remarks how much he likes Liverpool’s new team, enjoying their journey and openly admitting that he is not quite sure yet where their destination lies. For others, however, their progress may be more predictable. Liverpool seem to be in another title race. That does not surprise their principal rivals.

“This season, they are back to being very competitive again,” said Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. “We expected it after a tough season for them.” Which, assuming Silva was reflecting a long-held theory at the Etihad Stadium, may show the esteem in which City hold Liverpool, or the sense they can never really shake them off.

Man City’s reaction to Liverpool draw reveals plenty about Premier League title race

Liverpool team news

18:59 , Sonia Twigg

However, despite the changes to those in the starting line-up, Jurgen Klopp has left firepower on his bench, in case he has to call on them, and the subs are:

Pitaluga, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jones, Matip, Chambers, Gordon, Doak, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley

Liverpool team

18:55 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Liverpool make nine changes from the weekend

18:54 , Sonia Twigg

It will be a cold night in Liverpool for the Europa League, and Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes.

Mohammed Salah starts for Liverpool, as does Kostas Tsimikas - but they are the only ones to stay in the starting XI from the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.

Caoimhin Kelleher steps in as goalkeeper with Alisson Becker sidelined with a muscle injury.

Liverpool vs LASK

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a closer look at Liverpool’s injuries:

Liverpool will be without Alisson for at least two weeks with the goalkeeper’s hamstring injury not as bad as first feared.

Alisson is set to miss five matches but could return for the visit of Manchester United on December 17, with back-up Caoimhin Kelleher set to step up to Premier League duty in the meantime.

The Brazil international struggled to complete the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury late on.

Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries

Liverpool vs LASK

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a full rundown of what the English teams need to do to qualify for the knockout stages:

Two rounds of matches remain in both the Europa League and the Europa Conference League group stages, with four Premier League clubs looking to be in the knockout phase in the new calendar year.

Here we run down what the quartet need - plus the Scottish Premiership representatives - from their final fixtures to get into the last 16 of each competition, or at least the playoffs.

Europa League: What do Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton need to reach knockout stage?

Liverpool vs LASK

18:15 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s how you can catch the action:

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat to Toulouse as they return to Europa League action.

Austrian club LASK are on Merseyside with two fixtures left in each side’s group stage campaign.

Two wins from two would make certain of top spot for Jurgen Klopp’s side, thus securing direct progression to the round of 16.

But any slip-up here, or in their final fixture at Union Saint-Gilloise, could open the door for Toulouse.

Is Liverpool v LASK on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Liverpool vs LASK

17:26 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Liverpool vs LASK in the Europa League.

Liverpool only need a draw to secure their place in the knockout stages, but they will want to wrap up top spot in the group, which they currently occupy.

The Reds have nine points from their four games so far in the competition, with three wins and one loss.