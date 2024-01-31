Liverpool’s electric Conor Bradley runs rings round Chelsea

Bradley's every move was cheered explosively by the Kop - Liverpool FC/John Powell

A star is born. That is always a bold statement to make when it comes to playing for Liverpool, given their stellar history, but that is exactly what Conor Bradley is as he delivered the kind of memorable performance that will be talked about for years to come.

An outstanding goal, in only his second Premier League appearance, and two assists were followed by a rousing standing ovation as he was eventually substituted having humiliated an abject Chelsea. His name rang around The Kop – and that accolade is not given lightly. It has to be earned. And it was earned.

His replacement? It was Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been irreplaceable for so long at right-back for Liverpool but now, amazingly, has competition for his place from a 20-year-old academy product from Castlederg in County Tyrone who also plays the kind of fearless, front-foot football that Jurgen Klopp demands. With his all-action style he was the Tyrone Cyclone.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold will return to the starting line-up, and probably against Arsenal on Sunday, but maybe Bradley has given Klopp serious food for thought; maybe he can now actually play the England international more fully in midfield?

And so Bradley became the first Northern Irishman to score for Liverpool for 70 years and the youngest to assist two goals in one league game since Alexander-Arnold and now has five in just four games in his fledgling career. What an extraordinary impact.

And he can defend, also. The winger he was up against was Raheem Sterling and he provided so little threat - although that probably also pointed to his worrying lack of form. Sterling was not in the game.

Analysis of Bradley’s goal involvements highlighted just how good he was. For Liverpool’s first he collected possession, as it was easily surrendered, and charged forward down the right before shrewdly picking out Diogo Jota who had found space. The goal owed much to Jota’s determination from there on in, as well as some woeful defending from Thiago Silva and the terribly hapless Beniot Badiashile. But it would not have been possible without Bradley’s positivity and drive and that was key.

That purposeful running was also evident in Bradley’s goal as he was picked out by Luis Diaz and again had so much space to run into - but also so much still to do. Once more his directness made the difference as he ran at pace into the Chelsea penalty area, catching out the defenders, before firing low and hard back across goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and into the corner of the net.

Bradley’s final goal involvement – for Liverpool’s third – showed another side as he cleverly held his position wide on the right, with Badiashile, at left-back, drawn infield. Bradley invited the pass out to him and when it arrived he delivered the precise cross for Dominik Szoboszlai to easily head in. “He just put the ball on my head so I didn’t really have to do much,” Szoboszlai said and that is the essence of the perfect assist.

Bradley again showed that Liverpool have a brilliant future – and also a thrilling present. That cannot be said about Chelsea who looked so wretchedly poor, especially in a first-half when they were simply overwhelmed, that it does question whether Mauricio Pochettino can turn this around. Their former captain John Terry was in among the away fans and goodness knows what he made of this spineless display.

Klopp is letting the television cameras in for his final few months at Liverpool, having announced his departure, and it would be a surprise if this humiliation of Chelsea did not feature in the final cut. It could be a big moment in the title race especially if Arsenal are also beaten this weekend.

At the end the manager completed his ritual fist pumps to the Kop but there certainly appeared to be extra oomph in them. It was the first time he had done so since his shock announcement and it does not appear to have affected Liverpool who have scored nine times in two home wins since the news.

It is no exaggeration to say they could have scored nine here in what was one of those almost awesomely unstoppable games that Klopp’s Liverpool can deliver.

Darwin Nunez, alone, hit the goal-frame four times – the first time that has happened since Opta began compiling such records in 2003 – and has done so no fewer than 12 times this season which is truly remarkable. This time it included a penalty that crashed against the post.

Nunez was more assured as he turned provider, doing well to cross low for Diaz to bundle the ball home at the far post to wrap up the scoring. The Uruguayan is a frightening handful and is so close to being absolutely devastating.

Despite their wretchedness Chelsea may well argue they could have had two penalties of their own, especially for a clumsy challenge on substitute Christopher Nkunku – who also scored their only goal. Nkunku was their best outfield; Petrovic was their man of the match with the goalkeeper making at least three fine saves.

A triple substitution at half-time led to a definite improvement in Pochettino’s side but if this was a forerunner to the Carabao Cup final in late February then the trophy will have red ribbons on it and Klopp will have a piece of silverware – the first and maybe not the last – in what will be his last season at Liverpool. The legacy could be something truly special.

As it happened, below

10:51 PM GMT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to the BBC

“I don’t think you can have an outstanding team performance when the individuals don’t work together. The start was brilliant, we were really going for them. They tried to find [Cole] Palmer and we had struggles when the pressing was not right. We were outstanding, it was a top game. We could have scored and should have scored more goals. You cannot score five, six goals against Chelsea if you are not outstanding.”

On Conor Bradley:

“What a wonderful kid he is. Outstanding finish, the whole game, the contribution, the involvement. It’s a job to play against [Raheem] Sterling, that’s not easy. I’m really happy for him. He’s a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say. We saw in pre-season. He is really doing well. A few weeks ago when I was in holiday a few Bolton fans asked if they could have Bradley back but it’s too late! For us it’s important because we could not have put this string of results together without these boys. Without [Jarell] Quansah, Conor and Bobby [Clark], they really helped us through this period. Joe Gomez has created his own position if you want. It’s really good, really happy for the boys.”

On Darwin Nunez:

“He was really disappointed with himself about missing the penalty but he is a handful. It was really hard for him. Then he headed against the crossbar. He sets up a goal even after the massive disappointment. That’s the most important thing. He is in outstanding shape, still a bit unlucky so it’s all fine.”

10:41 PM GMT

Jota scores, he does not lose

10:37 PM GMT

Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports

“Conor Bradley will totally understand that when Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit, Trent will play. The manager has that card in his pocket now that he can trust these players and play them. If a squad is going to be challenging for multiple trophies you need players that are behind and pushing. They are top of the league and flying and the balance is brilliant. “This team tonight, this was the first time I have watched them and thought they could push Manchester City. When I have watched them previously I thought they weren’t firing on all cylinders. This performance will breed confidence.”

10:37 PM GMT

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai speaking to the BBC

“We just gave everything that we had, the first 11 and the guys who came in. We showed our quality and 4-1 is a good result.”

On Conor Bradley:

“He just put the ball on my head so I didn’t really have to do much. We are really happy to have him because he showed many times that he is ready to play. Today he got a goal and two assists. He showed what he can do . “We are confident, probably it helps that we are getting the result we wanted but we work for it every time and we are ready for Arsenal.”

10:34 PM GMT

Robbie Fowler on TNT Sports

“Conor Bradley was absolutely magnificent. Every Liverpool player was brilliant tonight but that was a special performance. The manager will have a headache now because I’m not sure you can leave him out of the side. Anyone who went over his side, he defended unbelievably.”

10:32 PM GMT

Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai speaking to TNT Sports

"I just feel like I'm in a dream!" ❤️



10:24 PM GMT

Trademark Klopp fist pumps

10:23 PM GMT

Joe Cole on TNT Sports

“You can see the determination [from Liverpool]. I have seen this team put on some great performances this year but that was as complete a performance as I have seen from them. “I was waiting for the press to slow down in moments but it never did. “I think Chelsea ran into a team tonight that was right at the top of their game.”

10:22 PM GMT

Ally McCoist on TNT Sports

“They were terrific. They were dominant throughout. There were some brilliant performances. “I think it was just about the complete performance. “Yes, Chelsea had some chances, but let’s face it, they were outplayed.”

10:21 PM GMT

Quadruple hunt continues

✅ 5-point lead at the top of the Premier League table

✅ Carabao Cup final

✅ Europa League last 16

10:17 PM GMT

Fastest to 200 for Liverpool

10:15 PM GMT

Milestone win for Klopp

10:14 PM GMT

Full-time

Paul Tierney blows the full-time whistle and Liverpool have blown Chelsea away tonight. An emphatic win for Jurgen Klopp’s side and they could have easily scored seven or eight if Nunez had not hit the frame of the goal four times tonight including a missed penalty. Liverpool restore their five-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

10:12 PM GMT

90+5 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Chelsea have a late corner in the final minute of added time. Mudryk whips it in but Liverpool clear and win a free-kick.

10:11 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Jurgen Klopp’s song to The Beatles’ hit ‘I Feel Fine’ is belted out around Anfield as we approach full-time.

10:10 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Gakpo tries to beat Petrovic at the near post from the edge of the box but the Chelsea goalkeeper gets down to his right to make the save.

Bradley has been named man-of-the-match by TNT Sports and he was absolutely outstanding tonight.

10:07 PM GMT

90 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

There will be six minutes of added time.

10:06 PM GMT

89 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

There wasn’t much between these teams on the opening day of the season. There has been a gulf in class tonight. So much work for Pochettino before they meet again at Wembley next month.

10:05 PM GMT

89 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Mac Allister has come back on.

10:04 PM GMT

88 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Mac Allister is back on his feet but still looks a little uncomfortable. Will Liverpool play out the final few minutes with 10 men?

10:04 PM GMT

87 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Mac Allister is down and looks in some pain as he receives treatment. He hurt himself in a collision with Casadei. It looks like it could have been knee-on-knee.

10:02 PM GMT

86 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Alexander-Arnold plays a great ball into the right channel towards Nunez but he cannot quite get on the end of it and Petrovic gathers.

10:01 PM GMT

85 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Chelsea are making their final change as Casadei replaces Palmer.

10:00 PM GMT

84 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Liverpool once again win the ball high up and Nunez takes a shot on from just outside the Chelsea box but his shot does not have much power on it and it is an easy save for Petrovic.

09:58 PM GMT

82 minutes: Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Liverpool are making their final change of the night as Bobby Clark, son of Lee, replaces Jones.

09:55 PM GMT

GOAL! Diaz makes it 4-1

Nunez should have scored a moment ago but he has laid on a great assist. The ball is played through down the left and he outmuscles Silva. He then plays across the box and finds Diaz at the back post who slides home.

09:53 PM GMT

76 minutes: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 1

Nunez hits the bar! Robertson sends in a great cross which Nunez heads against the bar. He hits the upright for the fourth time tonight. Mac Allister then has a shot moments later which Petrovic just about keeps out with his legs.

09:50 PM GMT

74 minutes: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 1

Nkunku goes down wanting a penalty but Paul Tierney waves those appeals away. VAR checks but the on-field decision stands.

09:48 PM GMT

GOAL! Nkunku gets goal back for Chelsea

Nkunku scores his first Chelsea goal. Chukwuemeka is afforded too much space as he approaches the Liverpool box. He finds Nkunku, who takes a couple of neat touches in a tight area and finds the bottom far corner.

09:45 PM GMT

69 minutes: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 0

Jurgen Klopp is making a quadruple change. Bradley comes off to a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful and rightly so. What a performance. Szoboszlai, Gomez and Jota also come off. Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Elliott and Gakpo come on.

09:44 PM GMT

67 minutes: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 0

Five assists in four games for Bradley. A star is born tonight. The Kop have not stopped singing his name.

09:42 PM GMT

66 minutes: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 0

Mauricio Pochettino makes his fourth change of the night as Chukwuemeka replaces Caicedo.

09:41 PM GMT

GOAL! Szoboszlai makes it 3-0

That is an unbelievable goal! Van Dijk plays an immense long-range diagonal, probably about 50 yards. Bradley pushes it past Badiashile and whips in a sublime delivery which is headed home by Szoboszlai.

09:40 PM GMT

62 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Mudryk attempts to beat Bradley down the left but it is great defending from the Liverpool full-back and he wins his side a free-kick. Another fantastic performance from Bradley tonight, both in attack and defence.

09:38 PM GMT

61 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Another chance for Nunez. After a great step-over the Uruguayan has it in the penalty area on the left but his shot is too close to Petrovic.

09:35 PM GMT

59 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Szoboszlai’s corner hits the first defender and is cleared away.

09:35 PM GMT

58 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

More great play from Bradley winning the ball back high up earns Liverpool a free-kick in a dangerous position around 25 yards out centrally. Caicedo was the man to concede the free-kick and he needs to be careful as he is on a yellow card. Szoboszlai takes and it deflects off the wall behind for a corner...

09:32 PM GMT

56 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Liverpool have a corner on the right in front of the Kop which Szoboszlai will take. Chelsea clear their lines.

09:29 PM GMT

53 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Diaz cuts in from the right and fires in a powerful shot but it is straight at Petrovic.

09:27 PM GMT

50 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

Big chance for Chelsea to get a goal back at the start of this second half. The ball is played across to Mudryk inside the Liverpool box but he blazes his shot way over the bar. He should have hit the target there.

09:24 PM GMT

47 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

John Terry is in the away end at Anfield among the Chelsea fans. Goodness knows what he makes of this utterly abject Chelsea performance so far. Mauricio Pochettino is making three half-time changes. He must wish he could change all 10 outfield players.

09:23 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Anfield.

Chelsea have made a triple change at the break. Nkunku, Gusto and Mudryk come on for Gallagher, Madueke and Chilwell.

09:19 PM GMT

Memorable moment for Bradley

09:09 PM GMT

HT verdict

The lack of balance in the Chelsea team has been well-documented. They have nothing upfront. But it’s the lack of aggression that will rile Pochettino after that first half. Their resistance was pathetic when they needed to repel the red waves. Liverpool outstanding, but no-one had confidence in Nunez’s penalty taking skills. The only blemish for the home side.

09:06 PM GMT

Half-time

Paul Tierney blows his whistle and Liverpool lead at the break after a completely dominant first half, which could have been even better had Nunez not missed the penalty right on the stroke of half-time.

Two goals to the good at the break. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/DQXfRJkiyE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2024

09:02 PM GMT

Penalty missed

Nunez steps up and hits the right-hand post.

We are into four minutes of added time.

09:01 PM GMT

Penalty to Liverpool!

Right on the stroke of half-time Liverpool have a penalty after Jota was fouled by Badiashile. VAR has confirmed the penalty. Jota is still down some receiving treatment after that challenge from Badiashile.

Nunez to take...

08:58 PM GMT

41 minutes: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

There was a long VAR check for some reason but the goal rightly stands.

Speak volumes for Bradley that this is arguably Liverpool’s most complete half of the season and he is probably the best player on the pitch.

08:55 PM GMT

GOAL! Bradley makes it 2-0

What a fantastic goal from a fantastic young player! Bradley has been magnificent so far tonight and that is a brilliant goal. Diaz feeds it into the path of the Northern Irishman. He sprints into the Chelsea area and from the right-hand side he drills the shot into the far corner. His first senior goal for Liverpool and what a great goal it was.

08:52 PM GMT

37 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

So far Liverpool have had 13 attempts, five on target. Chelsea have not had one effort tonight after 37 minutes.

08:51 PM GMT

36 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

Suspect Klopp will say post-match the counter-pressing tonight is up there with his team’s best all season in this first half. Swarms of red around the Chelsea players every time they take possession.

08:50 PM GMT

35 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

Chilwell is the third man into Paul Tierney’s book for a blatant dive inside the Liverpool penalty area. Good decision by the referee.

08:49 PM GMT

34 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

Straight into the wall.

08:48 PM GMT

33 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

Fernandez is the second Chelsea player into the book tonight for a late challenge on Jones just outside the Chelsea penalty area. Szoboszlai to take...

08:47 PM GMT

31 minutes: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0

Liverpool come close to adding their second. After great interplay down the left Jones has it inside the Chelsea box on the left-hand side and he curls one towards the far corner. Petrovic gets down really well to his left to make an important save. Moments later Nunez’s acrobatic effort goes over the bar.

08:40 PM GMT

Goal stands

Why on earth that took so long for VAR to check that? The goal rightly stands.

It was coming. And take a bow again Conor Bradley in the build-up.

08:39 PM GMT

GOAL! Jota gives Liverpool the lead

Liverpool take the lead and they fully deserve it. Liverpool win it off Chilwell and Bradley charges down the right. He finds Jota in the middle and the Portuguese forward decides to go through the middle of Silva and Badiashile. He finds his way through and slots home past Petrovic. VAR are checking a possible handball...

08:36 PM GMT

21 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Liverpool are all over Chelsea and they have another corner after Mac Allister’s effort from the edge of the box is deflected behind. Szoboszlai takes an inswinger which Petrovic punches away. Liverpool keep the pressure on and Bradley sends in a good cross from the right, which Diaz heads wide.

08:34 PM GMT

18 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Nunez hits the post! Konate plays a great ball over the top of the Chelsea defensive line into the path of Nunez. The Uruguayan striker hits it first time with his left and Petrovic parries it onto the post and behind. So close for Nunez and Liverpool.

08:29 PM GMT

14 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Chilwell loses it in his own half and Nunez decides to let rip from around 25 yards out, but it goes wide of Petrovic’s right-hand upright.

08:28 PM GMT

13 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Early days but the feistiness level is building rather nicely. Like the Benitez v Mourinho days so far.

08:27 PM GMT

12 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Liverpool have a free-kick in a good position on the left-hand side inside the Chelsea half and Caicedo is the first man into Paul Tierney’s book tonight. Szoboszlai’s free-kick is headed on by Jota towards the far post but it goes wide of Petrovic’s goal.

08:24 PM GMT

9 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Mac Allister plays a brilliant pass into the path of Nunez, who takes on the first-time shot. It is a powerful effort which Petrovic tips over the bar for the first corner of the night. Szoboszlai whips it in but Badiashile heads away.

08:22 PM GMT

7 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Gallagher goes down inside the Liverpool penalty area but referee Paul Tierney waves it away. VAR checked the incident which involved van Dijk but sticks with the on-field decision of no penalty.

08:21 PM GMT

5 minutes: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Bradley plays a delightful lofted ball into the right-hand channel where Nunez is sprinting onto the end of it. He tries to lift it over Petrovic but the Chelsea goalkeeper gets back to catch it.

08:15 PM GMT

Kick-off

You’ll Never Walk Alone is belted out at Anfield ahead of kick-off and we are now under way. Can Liverpool restore their five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League?

08:12 PM GMT

Live from Anfield

There were the murmurings of boos from some Liverpool fans when Moises Caicedo’s name was read out as the Chelsea team was announced. Liverpool tried to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder, of course, ahead of his £115million move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge last summer. It is fair to say Caicedo has yet to hit the heights for Chelsea and justify that astronomical fee with Jurgen Klopp joking Liverpool were “lucky” to miss out on him as it allowed them to sign other midfielders. Suffice to say Liverpool will believe their recruitment has been more effective than Chelsea’s.

08:11 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Anfield.

08:09 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer.

Subs: Casadei, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Broja, Gusto, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom.

07:57 PM GMT

Visitors trying to warm up, literally!

07:53 PM GMT

Liverpool out to warm up

07:45 PM GMT

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking to TNT Sports

07:44 PM GMT

Visitors arrive

07:41 PM GMT

50 up for Darwin

07:41 PM GMT

Home side arriving

07:37 PM GMT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT Sports

07:33 PM GMT

A tale of two Conors

A huge show of faith in young right back Conor Bradley as Jurgen Klopp resists temptation to recall Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher must have been wondering if he was going to be sacrificial lamb in this transfer window to help balance the books. Instead, Pochettino has again shown how highly he regards him.

07:31 PM GMT

No Jackson

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had hoped to have Nicolas Jackson available tonight after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. But Senegal blocked all of their players flying back to their clubs last night. You can read more about it here.

Chelsea had hoped to have Nicolas Jackson (pictured) available tonight but Senegal have blocked it - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

07:26 PM GMT

Full team news

Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Liverpool starting XI for tonight, having missed the 5-2 FA Cup win against Norwich as a precaution. He is one of four changes as Virgil van Dijk, Luis Díaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also start.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

Chelsea make just one change from the side that drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Full-back Ben Chilwell comes in for Alfie Gilchrist.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer.

Subs: Casadei, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Broja, Gusto, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom.

07:23 PM GMT

Liverpool fly-on-the-wall documentary

By Chris Bascombe

Liverpool have announced they are in the process of turning Jurgen Klopp’s Kop farewell into a money spinning fly-on-the-wall documentary which is expected to spark a bidding war for unique footage.

A production team has been on site in and around the club’s AXA training ground for months and have been even more prominent at press conferences since Klopp announced his imminent exit.

That prompted Liverpool to confirm on Monday that the filming has been ongoing, with a statement insisting Klopp is fully on board.

There is a certain irony that Klopp once famously said he would ‘leave the club’ if Liverpool ever allowed cameras access to his private discussions with players.

That was in 2019 after footage of then RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch speech to his players in Anfield’s away dressing room

“If LFCTV had put out a video of me in that situation, I would leave the club,” Klopp said. “That’s the truth and that’s all I will say about that.”

Liverpool insist the go-ahead was only given following Klopp’s first stated intention to go - which the club say was in November.

In their own press release, the production company Lorton Entertainment say the ‘cameras will follow Jurgen Klopp and his team throughout the season’.

It is not yet confirmed which streaming service will broadcast the show, but its value has significantly increased given the circumstances.

That makes the timing either incredibly fortunate or deliberately choreographed to coincide with last Friday’s announcement of Klopp’s departure this summer.

“With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special - its people,” said Klopp.

“Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

In their own release, Liverpool emphasised that the documentary ‘will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces’.

It is not the first time Liverpool have agreed such a venture. The start of Brendan Rodgers’ reign in 2012 coincided with the documentary series Being: Liverpool, which was unfortunately widely ridiculed at the time.

Since then, the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to allow unprecedented access.

07:17 PM GMT

Chelsea team news

07:15 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

07:11 PM GMT

07:09 PM GMT

Match preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Mohamed Salah is not available to return to action quite yet. Salah was injured playing for Egypt during the Africa Cup of Nations group stages but was pictured running again today at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

“There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway.

“We don’t rush. If you could rush the healing process, Thiago wouldn’t be out for 10 months.

“Mo is not ready, he is out for this game, out for the next. It could have been worse, but he is not available at the moment.”

Mohamed Salah is back running at Liverpool's training ground

Klopp has confirmed that Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be fit to return tonight having missed Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Norwich as a precaution. Klopp also confirmed that Thiago Alcantara has returned to training, but he is unavailable for tonight’s game. Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo are unavailable for tonight’s match.

Liverpool are looking to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 last night to reduce the gap to two points. A Liverpool win tonight would be Jurgen Klopp’s 200th Premier League victory and he would be the seventh manager to reach the milestone.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League. They have the opportunity to climb into seventh place with a win tonight.

Chelsea will be without defender Levi Colwill tonight after he picked up an injury before Friday’s FA Cup fixture against Aston Villa. They may have Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku back from injury.

The last seven matches between these two sides in all competitions have ended in draws. In 2022 they met in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, where Liverpool won both finals on penalties after they finished 0-0 after extra time. They will meet in the Carabao Cup final once again next month.

