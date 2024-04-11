Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Liverpool take on Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday (Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Atalanta in the first match of their two-legged Europa League quarter-final tie at Anfield on Thursday.

Having won the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp’s men are still in the running for a treble of sorts as they bid to give their manager the best send-off possible.

The Reds will look to put the weekend’s disappointing draw to Manchester United behind them as the Italian side visit Anfield for the second time.

The home side will want to put one foot firmly in the Europa League semi-finals to help ease some of their fixture congestion as they prepare for the Premier League title run-in.

And despite last week’s draw at Old Trafford, the Reds find themselves in good form, having won three of their last five games, including a 6-1 win against Sparta Prague in the second leg of their round of 16 game.

Atalanta meanwhile, sit in sixth spot in Serie A having won just one of their last five games – a 2-1 win against Sporting Lisbon in their round of 16 second leg.

When is it?

Liverpool vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST.

Team news

Liverpool could welcome Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in time for this game - all three have returned to training and Jurgen Klopp did not rule them out of being involved.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones could all start after being put on the bench for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United – Jurgen Klopp may want to rest players such as Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah ahead of the Premier League title run-in.

For the away side, former Everton forward Ademola Lookman may continue in the line-up alongside ex-West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca. Promising young defender Giorgio Scalvini misses out due to a muscle injury.

Predicted line ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo.

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Lookman.

Odds

Liverpool - 3/10

Draw - 19/4

Atalanta - 8/1

Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, the away side will be excited to test themselves at one of football’s most famous venues. Liverpool’s home advantage and superior firepower means they should be able to win comfortably though, even if Jurgen Klopp opts for several changes to his starting eleven. Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta.