Man Utd v Liverpool player ratings: Quansah’s horror moment, another Rashford no-show

Manchester United have had their say in the Premier League title race, holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Here’s how our reporters rated both sets of players

Manchester United

After a torrid first half of the season, the Cameroon goalkeeper has been a different player since the turn of the year. Made some big saves. 8/10

With United’s midfield offering little protection, he found himself ganged up on at times but worked tirelessly and offered a threat going forward. 7/10

Drafted into central defence given United’s injury crisis at the back, the youngster enjoyed the physical duel with Darwin Nunez. 7/10

Often at his best when United have their back against the wall. Struggled on the ball but imposing aerially and defended box well late on. 7/10

What was he thinking diving in on Harvey Elliott like that with the Liverpool forward running away from goal? A hare-brained decision. 4/10

A five-time Champions League winner but at times you would not have known it. Gave the ball away too often. 4/10

Full of running as always and played his part in the goal. United’s only real outlet. The Argentine has been one of United’s few consistent performers this season. 7/10

Shades of Federico Macheda against Aston Villa with his exquisite turn and finish for the equaliser in front of England assistant manager Steve Holland. 7/10

Adjusted his feet to take his stunning long-range goal from the edge of the centre circle quite brilliantly. Put a real shift in second half. 7/10

Marcus Rashford

Another no show. With Steve Holland watching on, Rashford is in growing danger of surrendering his spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. 4/10

It must be deeply frustrating being a centre-forward in this United side. Ran a lot and one nice through ball for Antony the Brazilian could not convert. 6/10

Liverpool

Caoihmin Kelleher

Has now played more games than Alisson this season. His last Old Trafford visit was traumatising. It was no different when chipped by Fernandes from 50 yards. 6/10

An early booking must have had Klopp thinking of introducing Gomez early. The change inevitably followed after 66 minutes. Strong going forward as usual. 6/10

Jarrell Quansah

Surprisingly preferred to Konate, his blemish for United’s equaliser turned the game. The broader concern now is how often it will be repeated as a turning point in title race. 6/10

Virgil van Dijk

Spent more time in the first half trying to launch attacks then mark United attackers. Must be at a loss as to how he has been part of a defence that’s conceded six in two games at Old Trafford. 7/10

Edging back to his best. Should have broken the assist record for a Liverpool full-back within the first 30 minutes. Barely tested defensively. 7/10

As usual, kept it tidy in midfield, anchoring alongside Mac Allister, until mayhem ensued. Had to be subbed as Liverpool lost control. 6/10

A few shots from range early on. Joined the list of culprits missing good opportunities to kill the game before half-time and too often wasteful with passing. 6/10

Alexis Mac Allister

United tried to man-mark Mac Allister. After 45 minutes it looked like it would backfire. Liverpool’s outstanding player again, playing as both attacking and defensive midfield. 7/10

Mac Allister was a dynamo in midfield - REUTERS/Carl Recine

So often leading the cavalry charge. But in keeping with much of the season, brilliance is often accompanied by a lack of poise. Mostly good. 7/10

Not sure he should be taking penalties ahead of Mac Allister, but he showed nerves of steel to make it 2-2. Still too wasteful when his side was dominant. 6/10

Darwin Nunez

Have Liverpool taken an aversion to Peter Drury’s one-liners after every goal? Kept letting United off the hook with his snapshots. Subbed. 6/10

Substitutes

So often they have salvaged points for Liverpool, especially Elliott. He won the penalty, and Liverpool improved when Jones was introduced. Remains to be seen if this will be considered a point won or two lost. It feels like the latter.

