Liverpool accelerate search for Jurgen Klopp successor

Xabi Alonso is the fans' favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

Liverpool’s hunt for Jurgen Klopp’s successor will accelerate following confirmation of Richard Hughes’ appointment as sporting director.

Hughes is the first key arrival since Michael Edwards was named owner Fenway Sports Group’s football chief, as he made luring the Glasgow-born executive from Bournemouth a top priority. Hughes’ first pressing matter is assessing the prime candidates to become the next Liverpool manager.

Many of the names on the Anfield shortlist are well-documented; Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim among them.

Although Hughes and Edwards do not officially start in their new posts until June, Liverpool have already begun extensive background checks on their prime targets. Hughes, who will forge a day-to-day relationship with the next coach, will be entrusted to zone in on the preferred candidate.

The club knew a sporting director would be in position before they could consider a formal approach to the most coveted coaches.

Hughes’ Anfield appointment became an open secret after Bournemouth announced he would be leaving the south coast at the end of this season following a 10-year stint as part of their football operations, and the guessing game as to where he was headed did not last long once Edwards was confirmed as FSG’s football supremo.

Michael Edwards (left) rejoined Liverpool earlier this month - Getty Images/John Powell

Hughes and Edwards have a long friendship having worked together at Portsmouth in the early 2000s. Their intelligence on next-gen talent is so aligned, the pair often shared recommendations and, occasionally, competed for the same transfer targets in their respective positions at Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Edwards rejoined Liverpool earlier this month after a prolonged negotiation with FSG President Michael Gordon. He had earlier rejected the chance to return as a sporting director, but his reiterating of that stance disguised the true nature of his talks with Liverpool’s owners as they offered a more senior role.

Hughes is regarded as one of the most astute talent spotters in the Premier League, and those credentials will now be put to the test at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

As was the case with Gordon when he delegated many responsibilities to Edwards – especially in overseeing the club’s famed data analysis and scouting department – so it will be for Hughes.

The 44-year-old has plenty on his plate from day one, with contract talks needed to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah beyond the final year of their respective contracts, which all expire in 2025.

Will Mohamed Salah (centre) sign a new Liverpool contract? - PA/Peter Byrne

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position,” said Hughes.

“It will be my job, working with Michael (Edwards) and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.”

On his first key decision since returning to Anfield, Edwards said: “He [Richard] is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely.

“He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“It is clear to everyone that Jurgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

