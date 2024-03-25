Advertisement
NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Sunday's March Madness action

Yahoo Sports Staff
First-round play is in the books for both the men and women, and the Sweet 16 field is now set for the men.

Cinderellas are still dancing in both brackets, and the stakes are ratcheting up. Sunday brought a full slate of second-round action for both the men and women and plenty of intrigue over who advanced to the second weekend.

Here are Sunday's results.

Sunday afternoon

Men's schedule (All times Eastern):

No. 2 Marquette 81, No. 10 Colorado 77

No. 1 Purdue 106, No. 8 Utah State 67

Women's schedule:

No. 7 Duke 75, No. 2 Ohio State 63

No. 1 South Carolina 88, No. 8 North Carolina 41

No. 5 Colorado 63, No. 4 Kansas State 50

No. 3 LSU 83, No. 11 Middle Tennessee 56

No. 3 Oregon State 61, No. 6 Nebraska 51

Sunday evening

Men's schedule:

No. 4 Duke 93, No. 12 James Madison 55

No. 6 Clemson 72, No. 3 Baylor 64

No. 4 Alabama 72, No. 12 Grand Canyon 61

No. 1 UConn 75, No. 9 Northwestern 58

No. 1 Houston 100, No. 9 Texas A&M 95, OT

No. 5 San Diego State 85, No. 13 Yale 57

Women's schedule:

No. 1 Texas 65, No. 8 Alabama 54

No. 5 Baylor 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 72

No. 2 Stanford 87, No. 7 Iowa State 81, OT

    Breaking down the best matchups of the men's Sweet 16

    Final: Stanford 87, Iowa State 81

    Stanford trailed for much of the game and had to play all of overtime without star player Cameron Brink. But the No. 2 seed Cardinal found a way to advance to the Sweet 16. Kiki Iriafen was a big reason why with her 41 points and 16 rebounds.

    Stanford up 85-81 with the ball after an Iowa State turnover and it's just about over here. The No. 2 seed looks like it will survive.

    These teams can't miss in this overtime period.

    Stanford leads 83-81. It's Iowa State ball with 19 seconds on the clock.

    Final: San Diego State 85, Yale 57

    It was never close. Jaedon LeDee scored 26 to lead the Aztecs, who will face No. 1 UConn in the Sweet 16.

    There has been a lot of shot making by both teams in OT. Back and forth they go.

    Stanford leads 78-76 at the 1:03 mark.

    And now Iowa State's star player, Audi Crooks, has fouled out. She was the hero for the Cyclones in the first round. Now she's done as Stanford leads 71-69. 3:17 to play.

    Stanford-Iowa State headed to OT

    Kiki Iriafen's shot rimmed out at the buzzer. We've got another overtime game coming!

    Iowa State tied it at 66-66. Now Stanford has the ball with 11.5 seconds with a shot to win.

    Stanford takes the lead on Brooke Demetre's clutch trey!

    Stanford superstar Cameron Brink has fouled out with 2:11 left. Iowa State leads 64-63.

    Huge moment, huge call.

    Lost in the chaos of Houston-Texas A&M is another close finish coming up in the Stanford-Iowa State women's game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here was the last gasp for Texas A&M:

    Final: Houston 100, Texas A&M 95

    The No. 1 Cougars hang on for deal life in overtime after No. 9 Texas A&M's furious rally forced OT. Houston survives and advances into the Sweet 16, where it will face Duke.

    Aggies miss on the other end. Houston heads back to the line with 9 seconds. Cougars may FINALLY have this one locked up.

    Walk-on Ryan Elvin, who almost never plays, hits 1 of 2 free throws to push Houston's lead to 99-95 with 14 second to play.

    Nervous moment for a bench player because four of Houston's five starters have fouled out.

    Houston has its groove back! It's opened up a 98-93 lead with 21 seconds to play in OT.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A&M fans feeling all the emotions after that tying buzzer shot

    Houston's leading scorer Emanuel Sharp (30 points) has fouled out. That's three starters down for the Cougars. The good news for Houston is it lead 91-87 with under 3 minutes to play in OT.

    Houston led by 13 points with under 4 minutes to play.

    Texas A&M went on a 13-3 run in the last 1:13 of regulation to tie it. Unbelievable

    This is how Texas A&M sent the game to overtime!

    TEXAS A&M TIES IT AT THE BUZZER!!!

    Aggies miss two more shots but keep the ball. 1 second left with a chance to tie!

    Houston turnover, A&M misses on the other end. Ball goes out of bounds and it's under review.

    10 seconds on the clock. It's still 86-83 Houston.

    Oh boy! Houston's lead has dwindled to 86-83 with 42 seconds to go. Houston ball.

    LJ Cryer fouls out and A&M is shooting THREE free throws. Pucker time for Houston.

    Texas A&M is not going quietly! Aggies just hit a 3 to cut the Houston lead to 83-78. 1:04 to go.

    It's just about in the books for Houston, and it's a good thing because the Cougars are in MAJOR foul trouble. One starter has fouled out and the other four all have FOUR fouls!

    Halftime: San Diego State 45, Yale 21

    On the men's side, the last game of the night is looking like a blowout. Jaedon LeDee has 17 points to lead the Aztecs.

    Halftime: Iowa State 33, Stanford 31

    The final women's game of the night could produce the biggest upset of the day if the Cyclones can maintain this lead 👀

    Houston is pretty close to putting this one away. Cougars lead 74-63 with under 4 minutes to play.

    Stanford finding a way to get buckets, and the Cardinal are right back in it

    49ers QB Brock Purdy is apparently inspiring Iowa State, which is beating No. 2 Stanford right now.

    Big upset brewing?

    How did Jamal Shead do this? Houston is starting to wrest control of this game.

    San Diego State throws the first big punch of the night vs. Yale

    Here was the chaotic final sequence of Baylor's win

    Final: Baylor 75, Virginia Tech 72

    Jada Walker's 28 points leads Baylor to a huge win over region-host Virginia Tech! Bears will face winner of USC-Kansas in the Sweet 16.

    Georgia Amoore knocks down a 3 to cut Baylor's lead to 73-72! NOT OVER YET

    This is all of us right now...

    Baylor takes a 72-69 lead over Virginia Tech with 19 seconds left! This is a wild finish!

    Final: UConn 75, Northwestern 58

    UConn looks every bit like the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing with a dominant win in which it was never threatened. Tristen Newton led the Huskies with 20 points and 10 assists.

    Tonight's "well duh" analysis: Every single possession down this final 4:48 of Virginia Tech vs Baylor will matter. Be smart, seek out the best shot, value the ball. These teams are so close.

    Houston starting to assert itself late in the first half

    FROM THE LOGO! And Baylor takes the lead on that shot!

    Final: Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61

    The Tide had to work for this one, but they're moving on to the Sweet 16 and will face No. 1 seed North Carolina. Mark Sears is Alabama's hero with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

    Alabama has taken control in the closing minutes! It's a 68-61 lead with under a minute to play.

    Texas A&M keeping things interesting vs. No. 1 Houston early

    Love seeing freshman Clara Strack going over to chat with three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who injured her knee in the regular season finale. Strack spent the season learning behind the 2023 Naismith finalist and now has to quickly put it in use on the largest stage in the game. She's been able to draw big and-1s being aggressive with her shot and really needs to lock in with three fouls.