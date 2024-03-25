NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Sunday's March Madness action

First-round play is in the books for both the men and women, and the Sweet 16 field is now set for the men.

Cinderellas are still dancing in both brackets, and the stakes are ratcheting up. Sunday brought a full slate of second-round action for both the men and women and plenty of intrigue over who advanced to the second weekend.

Here are Sunday's results.

Sunday afternoon

Men's schedule (All times Eastern):

No. 2 Marquette 81, No. 10 Colorado 77

No. 1 Purdue 106, No. 8 Utah State 67

Women's schedule:

No. 7 Duke 75, No. 2 Ohio State 63

No. 1 South Carolina 88, No. 8 North Carolina 41

No. 5 Colorado 63, No. 4 Kansas State 50

No. 3 LSU 83, No. 11 Middle Tennessee 56

No. 3 Oregon State 61, No. 6 Nebraska 51

Sunday evening

Men's schedule:

No. 4 Duke 93, No. 12 James Madison 55

No. 6 Clemson 72, No. 3 Baylor 64

No. 4 Alabama 72, No. 12 Grand Canyon 61

No. 1 UConn 75, No. 9 Northwestern 58

No. 1 Houston 100, No. 9 Texas A&M 95, OT

No. 5 San Diego State 85, No. 13 Yale 57

Women's schedule:

No. 1 Texas 65, No. 8 Alabama 54

No. 5 Baylor 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 72

No. 2 Stanford 87, No. 7 Iowa State 81, OT