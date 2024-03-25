Yahoo Sports Staff
Live
NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Sunday's March Madness action
First-round play is in the books for both the men and women, and the Sweet 16 field is now set for the men.
Cinderellas are still dancing in both brackets, and the stakes are ratcheting up. Sunday brought a full slate of second-round action for both the men and women and plenty of intrigue over who advanced to the second weekend.
Here are Sunday's results.
Sunday afternoon
Men's schedule (All times Eastern):
No. 2 Marquette 81, No. 10 Colorado 77
No. 1 Purdue 106, No. 8 Utah State 67
Women's schedule:
No. 7 Duke 75, No. 2 Ohio State 63
No. 1 South Carolina 88, No. 8 North Carolina 41
No. 5 Colorado 63, No. 4 Kansas State 50
No. 3 LSU 83, No. 11 Middle Tennessee 56
No. 3 Oregon State 61, No. 6 Nebraska 51
Sunday evening
Men's schedule:
No. 4 Duke 93, No. 12 James Madison 55
No. 6 Clemson 72, No. 3 Baylor 64
No. 4 Alabama 72, No. 12 Grand Canyon 61
No. 1 UConn 75, No. 9 Northwestern 58
No. 1 Houston 100, No. 9 Texas A&M 95, OT
No. 5 San Diego State 85, No. 13 Yale 57
Women's schedule:
No. 1 Texas 65, No. 8 Alabama 54
No. 5 Baylor 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 72
No. 2 Stanford 87, No. 7 Iowa State 81, OT
Live152 updates
Breaking down the best matchups of the men's Sweet 16
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Stanford 87, Iowa State 81
Stanford trailed for much of the game and had to play all of overtime without star player Cameron Brink. But the No. 2 seed Cardinal found a way to advance to the Sweet 16. Kiki Iriafen was a big reason why with her 41 points and 16 rebounds.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Stanford up 85-81 with the ball after an Iowa State turnover and it's just about over here. The No. 2 seed looks like it will survive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
These teams can't miss in this overtime period.
Stanford leads 83-81. It's Iowa State ball with 19 seconds on the clock.
INSANITY 😱🔥#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/cLYGVycIQC
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: San Diego State 85, Yale 57
It was never close. Jaedon LeDee scored 26 to lead the Aztecs, who will face No. 1 UConn in the Sweet 16.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
There has been a lot of shot making by both teams in OT. Back and forth they go.
Stanford leads 78-76 at the 1:03 mark.
Stanford answers back 👀 #MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @StanfordWBB pic.twitter.com/JecOnGkDBl
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
And now Iowa State's star player, Audi Crooks, has fouled out. She was the hero for the Cyclones in the first round. Now she's done as Stanford leads 71-69. 3:17 to play.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Stanford-Iowa State headed to OT
Kiki Iriafen's shot rimmed out at the buzzer. We've got another overtime game coming!
Iriafen can't get it to fall, off to OT pic.twitter.com/eme6RHP2eD
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Iowa State tied it at 66-66. Now Stanford has the ball with 11.5 seconds with a shot to win.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Stanford takes the lead on Brooke Demetre's clutch trey!
BROOKE DEMETRE DRILLS THE THREE.
Stanford leads.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Acd0DslLA1
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Stanford superstar Cameron Brink has fouled out with 2:11 left. Iowa State leads 64-63.
Huge moment, huge call.
Cameron Brink fouls Audi Crooks and has officially fouled out of the game.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ohkXDgfOQ3
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Lost in the chaos of Houston-Texas A&M is another close finish coming up in the Stanford-Iowa State women's game.
Coming down to the wire out West ‼️@CycloneWBB | @MarchMadnessWBB
pic.twitter.com/grkTZr3pHC
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here was the last gasp for Texas A&M:
HOUSTON IS MOVING ON TO THE SWEET 16.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EOkd4R84Ra
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Houston 100, Texas A&M 95
The No. 1 Cougars hang on for deal life in overtime after No. 9 Texas A&M's furious rally forced OT. Houston survives and advances into the Sweet 16, where it will face Duke.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Aggies miss on the other end. Houston heads back to the line with 9 seconds. Cougars may FINALLY have this one locked up.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Walk-on Ryan Elvin, who almost never plays, hits 1 of 2 free throws to push Houston's lead to 99-95 with 14 second to play.
Nervous moment for a bench player because four of Houston's five starters have fouled out.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston has its groove back! It's opened up a 98-93 lead with 21 seconds to play in OT.
JAMAL SHEAD. CLUTCH.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Q8oUnmpnXI
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
A&M fans feeling all the emotions after that tying buzzer shot
A&M fans brought to tears... Houston fans completely shook pic.twitter.com/4wbmqyor6n
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston's leading scorer Emanuel Sharp (30 points) has fouled out. That's three starters down for the Cougars. The good news for Houston is it lead 91-87 with under 3 minutes to play in OT.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston led by 13 points with under 4 minutes to play.
Texas A&M went on a 13-3 run in the last 1:13 of regulation to tie it. Unbelievable
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This is how Texas A&M sent the game to overtime!
ANDERSSON GARCIA SPLASHES THE THREE AT THE BUZZER 😮
THIS GAME IS GOING TO OVERTIME.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/VN6KMHuhI0
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
TEXAS A&M TIES IT AT THE BUZZER!!!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Aggies miss two more shots but keep the ball. 1 second left with a chance to tie!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston turnover, A&M misses on the other end. Ball goes out of bounds and it's under review.
10 seconds on the clock. It's still 86-83 Houston.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oh boy! Houston's lead has dwindled to 86-83 with 42 seconds to go. Houston ball.
UH OHHH THE AGGIES ARE BACK IN REACH😳
pic.twitter.com/LsHfSJSVYF
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
LJ Cryer fouls out and A&M is shooting THREE free throws. Pucker time for Houston.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas A&M is not going quietly! Aggies just hit a 3 to cut the Houston lead to 83-78. 1:04 to go.
THE AGGIES ARE BACK WITHIN REACH 😳
THEY'VE DONE IT BEFORE 👀#MarchMadness @aggiembk pic.twitter.com/o4OIy1OiHq
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
It's just about in the books for Houston, and it's a good thing because the Cougars are in MAJOR foul trouble. One starter has fouled out and the other four all have FOUR fouls!
HOUSTON IS ON THE VERGE OF THE SWEET 16 👀#MarchMadness @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/4w42RViXFv
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: San Diego State 45, Yale 21
On the men's side, the last game of the night is looking like a blowout. Jaedon LeDee has 17 points to lead the Aztecs.
Screen + Roll = SLAM@Aztec_MBB has the formula down 😤 pic.twitter.com/zijhAbyOtF
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Iowa State 33, Stanford 31
The final women's game of the night could produce the biggest upset of the day if the Cyclones can maintain this lead 👀
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston is pretty close to putting this one away. Cougars lead 74-63 with under 4 minutes to play.
Shead waited to dap him up 🤣#MarchMadness @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/P17Vgq0zbp
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Stanford finding a way to get buckets, and the Cardinal are right back in it
- Yahoo Sports Staff
49ers QB Brock Purdy is apparently inspiring Iowa State, which is beating No. 2 Stanford right now.
Big upset brewing?
Brock Purdy in the building to support @CycloneWBB 🙌
(via @MarchMadnessWBB) pic.twitter.com/EqQmLw6DVz
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Iowa State lighting up behind the arc early going 6-8 https://t.co/W2tl0SIgvu
— Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
How did Jamal Shead do this? Houston is starting to wrest control of this game.
JAMAL SHEAD RISES UP 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/im1unccW4a
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
San Diego State throws the first big punch of the night vs. Yale
The Aztecs are flying around early 💨#MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/k7xgU9uKt2
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here was the chaotic final sequence of Baylor's win
VT's final attempt goes awry, Baylor advances pic.twitter.com/VBiroovXmq
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Baylor 75, Virginia Tech 72
Jada Walker's 28 points leads Baylor to a huge win over region-host Virginia Tech! Bears will face winner of USC-Kansas in the Sweet 16.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Georgia Amoore knocks down a 3 to cut Baylor's lead to 73-72! NOT OVER YET
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This is all of us right now...
Everybody at Virginia Tech right now 🫣#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/3EGrSBazm3
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Baylor takes a 72-69 lead over Virginia Tech with 19 seconds left! This is a wild finish!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: UConn 75, Northwestern 58
UConn looks every bit like the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing with a dominant win in which it was never threatened. Tristen Newton led the Huskies with 20 points and 10 assists.
- Cassandra Negley
Tonight's "well duh" analysis: Every single possession down this final 4:48 of Virginia Tech vs Baylor will matter. Be smart, seek out the best shot, value the ball. These teams are so close.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Houston starting to assert itself late in the first half
Jamal Shead gets the hoop and the harm 😮💨#MarchMadness @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/iz8uhmieD7
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
FROM THE LOGO! And Baylor takes the lead on that shot!
🗣️ JADAAAAAA@BaylorWBB | @MarchMadnessWBB
pic.twitter.com/DDNbd2mO6J
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61
The Tide had to work for this one, but they're moving on to the Sweet 16 and will face No. 1 seed North Carolina. Mark Sears is Alabama's hero with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Alabama has taken control in the closing minutes! It's a 68-61 lead with under a minute to play.
THE EXCLAMATION POINT ‼️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/svXgh942Sz
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas A&M keeping things interesting vs. No. 1 Houston early
TOUGH finish 💪#MarchMadness @aggiembk pic.twitter.com/EAttTeCznC
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Love seeing freshman Clara Strack going over to chat with three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who injured her knee in the regular season finale. Strack spent the season learning behind the 2023 Naismith finalist and now has to quickly put it in use on the largest stage in the game. She's been able to draw big and-1s being aggressive with her shot and really needs to lock in with three fouls.