Live updates, scoring, analysis: No. 6 Iowa State men's basketball at No. 2 Houston

Make no mistake, this is a big one.

The No. 6-ranked Iowa State men's basketball team plays at No. 2 Houston tonight on ESPN's "Big Monday." Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

At stake: First place in America’s toughest basketball conference.

Also: A win would give the Cyclones a huge resume boost, bolstering their chances to start the NCAA Tournament in nearby Omaha.

This is only the third time in Iowa State history that the Cyclones have been involved in a road game involving two top-10 teams (the others: losses to Kansas in 1957 and 1997).

Any way you slice it, this is one of Iowa State's biggest regular-season games in program history.

The Cyclones’ 82-74 victory against Texas Tech on Saturday, coupled with Houston’s 82-61 win at home against Texas, has given us a matchup that rivals any Big Monday the Cyclones have been a part of.

The Register has columnist Randy Peterson on site at the Fertitta Center in Houston. This is Randy's third road game in the Lone Star State this month; he also covered the Feb. 3 loss at Baylor and the Feb. 6 victory at Texas.

Follow the action here as we provide updates and analysis throughout the game from Iowa State vs. Houston.

First half, 12:00 mark: Houston 11, Iowa State 4

Points are going to be hard to come by, it appears. Iowa State is 2-for-8 from the floor. Houston is 5-for-13. The teams are a combined 1-for-9 from 3-point range and they have nine turnovers between them.

Tre King scored the Cyclones' second basket on a nifty assist from Keshon Gilbert.

Side note: Remember when refs used to call a technical foul for hanging on the rim?

First half, 15:55 mark: Houston 5, Iowa State 2

The home team has a little more bounce in its step in the early going. But true to form, not much offense and a lot of defense so far. Rob Jones with a steal and then finishing with an athletic move to get the Cyclones on the board. Emanuel Sharp has a 2 and a 3 for Houston.

8:00 p.m.: Tip-off soon

As usual, the scheduled tip-off time was just a rumor. Looks like we'll get started around 8:07.

A pregame note per ESPN: Iowa State is 7th in the country in points per game allowed. Houston ranks first in that category.

So expect a low-scoring game, obviously. Over/under is 133 per DraftKings, which feels a little high, actually.

Iowa State is an 8-point underdog at tip-off.

Boog Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla on the call. One of our favorite broadcasting tandems.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live updates, analysis: No. 6 Iowa State basketball at No. 2 Houston