OU softball rallies past OSU in Bedlam with four-run seventh to extend win streak to 40

STILLWATER — By the time the “Sooner Magic” chants began to pour down from the tightly packed group of crimson fans down the first base line of Cowgirl Stadium, the OU softball team had already performed its tricks.

Lifeless at the plate much of the day, the top-ranked Sooners sprung free in the top of the seventh inning with four runs on five hits to escape seventh-ranked Oklahoma State’s upset attempt with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

The Cowgirls had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when super-senior catcher Taylor Tuck drove in what appeared to be an insurance run with a single to center field. Tuck had knocked in the Cowgirls’ first run with a second-inning single as well.

But the Sooners weren’t going to be denied their 40th straight win.

OSU freshman pitcher Kyra Aycock had allowed only three hits through the first six innings, but OU’s Jocelyn Erickson led off the seventh with a double, followed by Alynah Torres’ single that scored pinch-runner Jordy Bahl.

OU's Tiare Jennings (23) and Grace Lyons (3) celebrate after a 4-2 win against OSU on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU coach Kenny Gajewski went to ace Kelly Maxwell, who hit a batter and got a strikeout before OU’s Tiare Jennings ripped a two-run double into the left-center field corner to put the Sooners up 3-2.

Cydney Sanders followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double, and Aycock re-entered to record the final out of the inning.

Facing OU freshman pitcher Kierston Deal, who entered in relief of starter Nicole May in the sixth inning, OSU failed to get a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh.

Deal induced a groundout to first base, then got a strikeout and a foul popup to first base to close the door.

Cowgirl Stadium once again set an attendance record, with 1,753 fans on hand Saturday, a day after the stadium record was set at 1,602.

Oklahoma's Kierston Deal (11) celebrates after a Bedlam college softball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 4-2.

