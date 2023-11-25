Live updates: Colorado State football plays at Hawaii with bowl on the line

HONOLULU — The last game of the season or not?

The storylines are simple in this one.

The Colorado State football team is playing at Hawaii late, late Saturday night (9 p.m. Mountain kickoff) in the last game of the weekend.

If the Rams win it's not the final game of the season as CSU would earn a bowl trip. A loss? Then it's on to 2024.

Below are notes pregame and updates throughout the game from on the ground in Hawaii.

Bradlee Van Pelt with the pregame hype

CSU fans are excited already for this game and a chance to bowl, but BVP narrating the pregame hype video sure doesn't hurt that buzz.

𝗪𝚑𝚊𝚝'𝚜. 𝗜𝚖𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚝. 𝗡𝚘𝚠.

𝟮𝟰 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀.



🗣️ Bradlee Van Pelt pic.twitter.com/Qd26SPBmAG — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 25, 2023

From Japan, with love

CSU's sumo sensation defensive lineman Hidetora Hanada has made global news this season. CSU coach Jay Norvell had a chance to meet Hanada's family on this trip.

The Jay Norvell-Timmy Chang relationship

CSU coach Jay Norvell, while at Nevada, hired Timmy Chang from the low ranks of college football. It's been a steady rise since for Chang, a legendary Hawaii quarterback who is now in his second year in charge.

Norvell called Hawaii's athletic director to push Chang for the job. There's a strong friendship and mutual bond.

"I'm really proud of Tim and what he's done there. I know he's really working and developing the players there," Norvell said this week. "That's really the quality of a good coach is he's going to develop a team, and that team is going to have esprit de corps, they're going to play hard for one another, battle you to the very end and they're going to come to play every Saturday."

