Game recap: Purdue basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime of Big Ten semifinal

Purdue basketball meets Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded and No. 3 ranked Boilermakers (29-3) held off Michigan State in Friday's quarterfinals, riding Zach Edey's dominance and getting through a Braden Smith injury scare. Edey is likely to become Purdue's career scoring leader Saturday.

No. 5 seed Wisconsin (21-12) has defeated Maryland and Northwestern the past two days, apparently over its late-season slump. The Badgers made 26-of-47 (55.3%) of their 3-pointers in those games. A.J. Storr is averaging 23 points and Steven Crowl 18 in the tournament.

The Boilermakers swept the Badgers in the regular season, 75-69 in Wisconsin on Feb. 3 and 78-70 in the regular-season finale.

Gregg Doyel: Michigan State tried to bully Purdue. But these Boilers won't be pushed around.

He's No. 1: Watch Zach Edey become Purdue's career scoring leader

Final: Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75

Max Klesmit scores with 4.8 seconds left to win it.

Zach Edey has 28 points (14-of-19 free throws), 11 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 assists. Braden Smith has 7 points and 10 assists, but fouls out with 21.3 seconds left in overtime.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer score 9 each, and Mason Gillis 8.

Purdue runs its rebounding edge to +13, but commits 11 second-half turnovers.

Chucky Hepburn has 22 points, 4 assists and 3 steals. A.J. Storr has 20 points and Klesmit 12.

:38.6 left OT: Purdue 75, Wisconsin 74

Zach Edey is 6-of-6 on free throws in overtime.

A.J. Storr slams home a putback to tie it at 70.

Nolan Winter fouls out while blocking out Zach Edey, who hits 2 free throws.

Tyler Wahl gives the Badgers the lead early in OT, but fouls out while trying to draw a charge against Edey, who hits 2 free throws.

End of regulation: Wisconsin sends it to overtime

Chucky Hepburn hits a layup at the buzzer. 66-66

:6.5 left 2H: Purdue, Wisconsin go down to the wire

Purdue 65, Wisconsin 64

Zach Edey gets the and-1 on an assist from Braden Smith. Max Klesmit ties it at 62 with 2:02 left.

2:26 left 2H: Purdue, Wisconsin trade big shots

Purdue 62, Wisconsin 60

Fletcher Loyer hits a 3 for Purdue. Carter Gilmore hits a 3 for Wisconsin.

4:47 left 2H: Zach Edey breaks Purdue's scoring record

Purdue 56, Wisconsin 55

Braden Smith picks up foul No. 4 with 6 minutes left.

Zach Edey becomes Purdue's career scoring leader with a baby hook with 7:16 left.

7:41 left 2H: One play, and a lead change

Mason Gillis' 3 with 7:55 left gives Purdue the lead again.

8:21 left 2H: Wisconsin regains lead on Purdue

Wisconsin 51, Purdue 49

The Badgers tie it at 49 on Tyler Wahl's layup, his first points of the game, and Chucky Hepburn dunks off a steal seconds later.

Purdue has 8 second-half turnovers.

Wisconsin has gone scoreless for 5+ minutes, including a few missed layups. Purdue is in a 4+-minute drought.

11:00 left 2H: Purdue feeds Zach Edey

Purdue 49, Wisconsin 47

Zach Edey has 6 points in this segment, 12 for the game, and Purdue leads 49-47. The Boilers are pounding it inside.

Steven Crowl gets a dunk off of a broken play, and Wisconsin leads 47-45. Crowl has 11 points.

Edey scores out of a second chance, but misses the free throw. He's 4-of-8 from the line.

15:33 left 2H: Purdue, Wisconsin remain tight

Purdue 43, Wisconsin 43

Myles Colvin's 3 puts Purdue up 39-36 at the 19-minute mark.

Purdue's Braden Smith picks up his 3rd foul on the first play of the second half. Colvin replaces him.

Halftime: Purdue 36, Wisconsin 36

Braden Smith appears to be in fine form, with 7 points and 4 assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn has 9 points. With Zach Edey (6 points, 4-of-7 free throws, 4 rebounds) hampered by foul trouble, Purdue's rebounding edge is just 19-18.

The Boilermakers have just 1 3-pointer and are 13-of-18 on free throws.

A.J. Storr leads Wisconsin with 14 points, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. Steven Crowl has 7. The Badgers have 5 3s and are 3-of-6 from the line.

4:06 left 1H: Zach Edey returns to game

Purdue 30, Wisconsin 30

Purdue is 1-of-7 on 3-pointers and 9-of-12 on free throws. Wisconsin is 5-of-14 on 3s, 1-of-2 on free throws.

Max Klesmit has 5 points and 2 fouls. He sits.

Zach Edey returns at the 7:43 mark. Leaves at 4:30 with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 fouls.

7:43 left 1H: Wisconsin is hot from 3-point range again

Wisconsin 25, Purdue 21

A.J. Storr is 3-of-3 from deep for 9 points. Steven Crowl's layup with 8:40 to go gives Wisconsin its first lead.

Chucky Hepburn and Storr hit consecutive 3s for the Badgers, and they're within 21-20.

Cam Heide misses a free throw, but ends up with a backdoor layup off of an offensive rebound.

11:56 left 1H: Purdue, Wisconsin hacking each other

Purdue 15, Wisconsin 14

Purdue is in the bonus after the 12:36 mark, and has committed 4 fouls.

A.J. Storr gets Wisconsin's first 3 at the 13-minute mark.

13:34 left 1H: How Purdue responds to Zach Edey's absence

Purdue 14, Wisconsin 11

Purdue is 6-of-10 from the field. Steven Crowl has 5 points, Tyler Wahl 2 fouls for the Badgers.

17:56 left 1H: Zach Edey gets 2 fouls in a hurry

Zach Edey gets a foul with 17:56 left, and they mixes it up with some Badgers players. Edey and Steven Crowl each get a technical foul. Mason Gillis replaces Edey.

Edey gets a putback and-1 to start Purdue's scoring. Tyler Wahl misses a 3 on Wisconsin's first possession.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin starting lineups

Purdue: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Braden Smith.

Wisconsin: Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, A.J. Storr, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl.

Braden Smith will start for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

CBS' Tracy Wolfson posted on social media that Purdue coach Matt Painter told her that point guard Braden Smith (calf) is not 100% but will start and be monitored throughout the game. She also reported Wisconsin coach Greg Gard expects Chucky Hepburn (lower body) and Tyler Wahl (knee) to start.

Purdue basketball March Madness projection

Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin injury updates

Purdue's Braden Smith (calf) is questionable. Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (lower body) and Tyler Wahl (knee) are questionable. Hepburn did not play Friday.

What time does Purdue play in the Big Ten tournament?

1 p.m. ET Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

What channel is Purdue basketball on in the Big Ten tournament?

TV: CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysis), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

