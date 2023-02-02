LIVE: Mason Gillis' record night leads No. 1 Purdue basketball over Penn State

No. 1 Purdue basketball hosts Penn State in Big Ten action.

The Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) own a 3-game lead on the rest of the conference and have won 8 consecutive games. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5) are among seven teams within one game of the .500 mark in conference play.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, a longtime Purdue assistant, is in his first Mackey Arena game as a visitor.

Final: No. 1 Purdue 80, Penn State 60

Mason Gillis hits 10-of-14 from the field, including 9-of-12 3-pointers, for 29 points. That's the most for a player off the bench nationally this season. Zach Edey adds 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Braden Smith 9 points and 9 assists.

Purdue's 14 made 3s are a season high, hitting 45.2% of their 31 tries. The Boilers double up the Nittany Lions on rebounds (38-19).

Seth Lundy scores 18 and Jalen Pickett 12, with 7 assists, for Penn State (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten). Andrew Funk scores just 2.

Up next for the Boilers (22-1, 11-1): at No. 22 Indiana in a rivalry game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

3:33 left 2H: Purdue 73, Penn State 53

Mason Gillis sets the Mackey Arena record with his 9th 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining. He has 29 points.

7:03 left 2H: Purdue 66, Penn State 48

Zach Edey has 14 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Gillis is 8-of-11 on 3s, the rest of the Boilers 4-of-17.

8:41 left 2H: Purdue 64, Penn State 48

Jalen Pickett hits 2 3s in a row. He has 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Timeout, Purdue.

Seth Lundy completes the 4-point play with 10:34 to go on Penn State's first free throw of the game. Lundy has 18 points.

11:33 left 2H: Purdue 59, Penn State 35

Mason Gillis watch: His 8 3s tie the Mackey Arena record. (One of co-record holders is Robbie Hummel, who is announcing the game for Big Ten Network.) Also, Zach Edey has a familiar double-double.

15:20 left 2H: Purdue 49, Penn State 33

Mason Gillis hits from inside the arc, completing a personal 11-0 run (23 points overall) before Seth Lundy scores for Penn State.

17:54 left 2H: Purdue 44, Penn State 31

Mason Gillis hits 3 more 3s in the opening 2+ minutes and has a career-high 21 points.

Halftime: Purdue 35, Penn State 29

Mason Gillis scores 12 points, and Zach Edey has 8 points and 9 rebounds. They are a combined 8-of-13 from the field. Purdue is 14-of-33 overall.

Purdue is +9 in rebounding.

Penn State is riding Michael Henn (11 points) and Seth Lundy (9). The Nittany Lions are 5-of-15 on 3-pointers after Henn hit 3 of them in the opening minutes. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk have combined for 6 points.

Zach Edey picks up his first foul with 2:29 left.

3:22 left 1H: Purdue 32, Penn State 22

Mason Gillis has 12 points on 4-of-6 3s. The other Boilers are 1-of-8.

Ethan Morton's charge with 5:52 left in the half is the first turnover for either team.

7:21 left 1H: Purdue 26, Penn State 15

Mason Gillis has 3 3s for 9 points.

Michael Henn ties his career high with 11 points with more than 8 minutes left in the first half.

David Jenkins Jr. commits Purdue's first foul with 8:59 left. The Boilermakers have 0 turnovers.

9:22 left 1H: Purdue 21, Penn State 13

Zach Edey has 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Mason Gillis comes off the bench and quickly is 2-of-3 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Pickett gets his first basket with 12:29 left in the half.

13:39 left 1H: Penn State 11, Purdue 11

Michael Henn has 3 3-pointers for PSU. Zach Edey has 6 points and is going to the free throw line for an and-1.

Zach Edey gets 2 straight baskets, one on a putback.

Caleb Furst scores Purdue's first basket, on a third try on the possession.

Purdue's first 4 shots are 3-pointers, all missed, and Zach Edey has 0 offensive rebounds.

Michael Henn hits a 3 on the Nittany Lions' first play.

Penn State surprises Purdue with a zone on the first play of the game, and Fletcher Loyer shoots an airball late in the shot clock.

Can Penn State pulls this off?

Zach Edey watch

Through Jan. 29, Purdue's 7-4 junior center is averaging 22.1 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game, and playing a team-leading 31.4 minutes. He is shooting 61.2% from the field and 72.9% on free throws.

