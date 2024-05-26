LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, Caitlin Clark stats, updates, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever improved to 1-5 after a 78-73 win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.

Caitlin Clark made a late 3-pointer in LA to help the Fever earn their first victory of the season. Tonight, Indiana is on the road against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

End of 3Q: Aces start to pull away in the third

A'Ja Wilson is really hurting the Fever in the third quarter. Wilson has 16 points in just the third and 27 in the game.

Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to cut Las Vegas' lead to 10 points. Alysha Clark extended the lead to 12 with a layup at 2:17. Clark made a 3 at 1:34 for the Aces. Las Vegas is up 71-56, which is Las Vegas' largest lead of the game.

Las Vegas outscored Indiana in the third quarter, 26-18.

Aces 72, Fever 56

7:02 left 3Q: Aces extend lead over Fever

Kelsey Mitchell opened the second half with a jumper. Caitlin Clark followed that with a 3-pointer at 9:13 to pull Indiana within three. A'Ja Wilson scored five straight after that. Mitchell hit a 3 at 8:04. Wilson scored five more points for Las Vegas. Katie Lou Samuelson made a 3 as well.

Aces 58, Fever 49

Halftime: Aces go on run to end first half against Fever

Aces went on a 10-0 run. Aliyah Boston scored with 41 seconds left to slow Las Vegas a tad. Boston leads Indiana with 10 points and five rebounds.

Aces 46, Fever 38

Half: Las Vegas 46, Indiana 38.



The Aces defense locked down in the second quarter, allowing just 10 points to the Fever.



Aliyah Boston has a team-high 10 points. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 26, 2024

2:32 left 2Q: Aces retake lead against Fever

Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer for Las Vegas coming out of the timeout. Aliyah Boston answered with a 14-foot jumper. The Aces went on a 7-0 run from there to take a 36-34 lead. Boston made a layup at 4:16 to tie things up. She has eight points.

Alysha Clark hit a 3-pointer for the Aces at 3:43 to take a 39-36 lead. A'Ja Wilson added to the lead at 2:56 with a layup.

Aces 41, Fever 36

7:21 left 2Q: Fever continue to hold a lead over Aces

Kelsey Plum opened the quarter with a four-foot shot at the 9:30 mark. Indiana went on a 4-0 run with back-to-back free throws from Caitlin Clark and a basket from NaLyssa Smith.

Fever 32, Aces 26

Aces take a timeout as the Fever go up six, 32-26, at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.



The Fever have made five layups so far, and they're 10-of-14 in the paint. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 26, 2024

End of 1Q: Indiana Fever lead reigning champs after one

The Fever and Aces traded baskets. Aliyah Boston made a hook shot at 2:52. A little earlier, NaLyssa Smith made a jumper. Lexie Hull nailed a 3-pointer to give the Fever a 22-20 lead at 2:14. Kelsey Plum tied it up with a layup at 1:30.

Smith and Temi Fagbenle scored back-to-back baskets for Indiana.

Fever 28, Aces 24

4:40 left 1Q: Fever hang with Aces early on

A'Ja Wilson, the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP, scored the game's first points with a jumper. Aliyah Boston answered for Indiana with a jumper of her own. Las Vegas started the game on a 7-6 run. Temi Fagbenle scored four points during that span for the Fever.

From there, Jackie Young scored four straight points (all of which came off free throws from Jackie Young). Kelsey Mitchell stopped the run with a layup at 6:30. Wilson responded with a 15-foot jumper.

At the 5:57 mark, Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer. Less than 30 seconds later, Caitlin Clark hit a 3 of her own to give the Fever a 14-13 lead. Kelsey Plum answered with a 3-pointer for the Aces.

Aces 16, Fever 14

Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date

9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces

TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

