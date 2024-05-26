LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, Caitlin Clark stats, updates, score, highlights
The Indiana Fever improved to 1-5 after a 78-73 win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.
Caitlin Clark made a late 3-pointer in LA to help the Fever earn their first victory of the season. Tonight, Indiana is on the road against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter
'I was due': Caitlin Clark's late 3s lead Indiana Fever to first win, ease pressure a bit
End of 3Q: Aces start to pull away in the third
A'Ja Wilson is really hurting the Fever in the third quarter. Wilson has 16 points in just the third and 27 in the game.
Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to cut Las Vegas' lead to 10 points. Alysha Clark extended the lead to 12 with a layup at 2:17. Clark made a 3 at 1:34 for the Aces. Las Vegas is up 71-56, which is Las Vegas' largest lead of the game.
Las Vegas outscored Indiana in the third quarter, 26-18.
Aces 72, Fever 56
7:02 left 3Q: Aces extend lead over Fever
Kelsey Mitchell opened the second half with a jumper. Caitlin Clark followed that with a 3-pointer at 9:13 to pull Indiana within three. A'Ja Wilson scored five straight after that. Mitchell hit a 3 at 8:04. Wilson scored five more points for Las Vegas. Katie Lou Samuelson made a 3 as well.
Aces 58, Fever 49
nothing but net for Kelsey Mitchell 🙌 pic.twitter.com/y3Tm0RJ2yV
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
Halftime: Aces go on run to end first half against Fever
Aces went on a 10-0 run. Aliyah Boston scored with 41 seconds left to slow Las Vegas a tad. Boston leads Indiana with 10 points and five rebounds.
Aces 46, Fever 38
Half: Las Vegas 46, Indiana 38.
The Aces defense locked down in the second quarter, allowing just 10 points to the Fever.
Aliyah Boston has a team-high 10 points.
— Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 26, 2024
2:32 left 2Q: Aces retake lead against Fever
Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer for Las Vegas coming out of the timeout. Aliyah Boston answered with a 14-foot jumper. The Aces went on a 7-0 run from there to take a 36-34 lead. Boston made a layup at 4:16 to tie things up. She has eight points.
Alysha Clark hit a 3-pointer for the Aces at 3:43 to take a 39-36 lead. A'Ja Wilson added to the lead at 2:56 with a layup.
Aces 41, Fever 36
what AB does.
Aliyah Boston with the hook shot 🪝 pic.twitter.com/8zKaefJKf4
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
7:21 left 2Q: Fever continue to hold a lead over Aces
Kelsey Plum opened the quarter with a four-foot shot at the 9:30 mark. Indiana went on a 4-0 run with back-to-back free throws from Caitlin Clark and a basket from NaLyssa Smith.
Fever 32, Aces 26
Aces take a timeout as the Fever go up six, 32-26, at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.
The Fever have made five layups so far, and they're 10-of-14 in the paint.
— Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 26, 2024
End of 1Q: Indiana Fever lead reigning champs after one
The Fever and Aces traded baskets. Aliyah Boston made a hook shot at 2:52. A little earlier, NaLyssa Smith made a jumper. Lexie Hull nailed a 3-pointer to give the Fever a 22-20 lead at 2:14. Kelsey Plum tied it up with a layup at 1:30.
Smith and Temi Fagbenle scored back-to-back baskets for Indiana.
Fever 28, Aces 24
oh my, the football pass from Caitlin Clark to Temi Fagbenle for the easy two 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ar6qREkHBi
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
corner three from Lexie Hull 👌 pic.twitter.com/21c0lNiBAd
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
4:40 left 1Q: Fever hang with Aces early on
A'Ja Wilson, the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP, scored the game's first points with a jumper. Aliyah Boston answered for Indiana with a jumper of her own. Las Vegas started the game on a 7-6 run. Temi Fagbenle scored four points during that span for the Fever.
From there, Jackie Young scored four straight points (all of which came off free throws from Jackie Young). Kelsey Mitchell stopped the run with a layup at 6:30. Wilson responded with a 15-foot jumper.
At the 5:57 mark, Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer. Less than 30 seconds later, Caitlin Clark hit a 3 of her own to give the Fever a 14-13 lead. Kelsey Plum answered with a 3-pointer for the Aces.
Aces 16, Fever 14
letting it fly 🏹
Caitlin Clark knocks down the three halfway through the first. pic.twitter.com/yJzzNhMLkM
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
Caitlin Clark threads the needle with precision to Aliyah Boston for the jumper 🪡 pic.twitter.com/4o1SITm8dK
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2024
Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date
9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces
TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces live updates, Caitlin Clark highlights