LIVE: Illinois baseball welcomes in Ohio State for big weekend series

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the last 13 seasons, Bleacher Bum Barbeque was been a highlight of the Illinois baseball season, bringing in thousands of fans for free food and postgame fireworks.

With the success of this seasons’ Illini team, the weekend is on another level. With Tuesday’s walk-off win against No. 24 Indiana State, Illinois has won 17 of their last 20 games and is tied for first place in the Big Ten.

This weekend celebrates more than the team’s success though, during Saturday’s game Illinois will don camo jerseys and honor veterans through Honor and Serve Day.

“We’ve always had great crowds so it’ll be a big Friday night game for us,” head coach Dan Hartleb said. “I think it’s important that our guys always give back to the community and when you have an impact on young people I think it’s really important.”

