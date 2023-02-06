Wisconsin Badgers suffer tough loss, swept by Northwestern for first time since 1996

MADISON – Wisconsin fans witnessed a dubious achievement they haven’t seen since before the Kohl Center was built.

Chris Collins’ improved Northwestern team relied on defense and timely scoring to grind out a 54-52 victory over Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, handing the Badgers a crushing defeat.

The Badgers (13-9, 5-7) were swept by the Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) for the first time since the 1995-1996 season, Dick Bennett’s first as UW’s head coach.

Northwestern's players brought the brooms. UW's players countered with too many missed free throws, too many missed shots in the lane and too many missed chances overall.

"We’ve got to take care of the ball a little bit better and obviously make free throws," UW coach Greg Gard said. "In a lower possession game like this we’ve got to be much more efficient. The foul line was part of it."

UW, shooting a woeful 59.6% from the line in Big Ten play, hit just 5 of 11 attempts Sunday. One miss was intentional. That came from Max Klesmit, who made the first of two free throws with 2.9 seconds left and UW down, 54-51.

The Wildcats rebounded the miss and time expired.

"I thought tonight was a good, old-fashioned physical Big Ten game," Collins said. "You had two desperate teams, two teams fighting like crazy.

"Couldn't have been prouder of our guys. I thought we kept our composure down the stretch."

UW didn't take its first lead of the game, 29-26, until Connor Essegian hit a three-pointer just 2 minutes 1 seconds into the second half.

Chucky Hepburn gave the Badgers their last lead, 51-50, with jumper in the lane with 45.4 seconds left.

Northwestern was the better team in the final 45 seconds.

Boo Buie (13 points, four assists) drove hard into the lane and drew a foul with 31.0 seconds left. A 90.2% free-throw shooter, he hit both shots.

Hepburn countered with a drive down the lane but the shot was blocked by reserve Brooks Barnhizer (eight points, seven rebound, two assists).

The Wildcats corralled the loose ball and Tydus Verhoeven was fouled with 20 seconds left. Verhoeven missed the front end of the bonus and Hepburn got one more chance.

He missed a contested jumper, Buie tracked down the loose ball and was fouled with 4.7 seconds left. Buie made two more free throws for a 54-51 lead and the Wildcats held on.

"The first one I probably should have come to a jump-stop," said Hepburn, who hit 6 of 15 shots and led UW with 17 points. "The second one, I think it was the right shot. I think I got fouled. They didn’t call it so it was just a play-on."

Gard has no issues putting the ball in Hepburn's hands late in games, yet he thought the two shots weren't of the highest quality.

"The shots need to be better," he said. "The one he got the shot blocked, had a chance to draw contact.

"He has made winning plays for us, so you trust his judgement to get the best shot he can get. But I thought at that point we were in position where you go and draw contact…and if not contact, then you’re at the rim.

"We’ show those (things) tomorrow and help him get better with it."

Essegian added 15 points for UW. He hit 5 of 11 three-pointers but missed the front end of the bonus with 2:14 left and UW down, 50-49. Essegian entered the day shooting 88.6% from the line.

The Wildcats once again used hard double-teams to attack Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl. The plan worked, in part because UW missed too many open three-pointers, particularly in the first half when they hit just 4 of 13 attempts.

Wahl had one field-goal attempt in the opening half. He finished 2 of 5 for five points. He had just one rebound in 29:42.

"He needs to get his hands on more balls off the glass," Gard said. "One rebound…I think he can help us more than that. And he’s got to finish in the paint, too.

"He’s got to able to convert and he’s got to be able to command it more. He should be finding a way to get more than five field-goal attempts."

Crowl had one field-goal attempt in the opening half. His first field goal came with 8:44 left in the game and he finished 2 of 5 for five points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) beats Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl to a rebound during the first half Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Collins explained why his team attacks Crowl and Wahl with hard double-teams while others opt to go one-on-one in the post and stay attached to UW's perimeter shooters.

"They do such a great job of teaching poise in the post," Collins said of the UW coaches. "And when you don’t double they do a great job of keeping extended dribbles and eventually they get you right up under the basket and you have to foul them or they score.

"Trapping the post is a staple of what we do. We believe in it. You might be susceptible to some threes. We gave up 9 tonight.

"But at the end of the day they had 52 points. So overall, really pleased…To hold Tyler to two baskets and Steven to two baskets, we felt like that was going to give us a good chance to win."

UW's reserves were outscored, 18-4, and the Badgers hit just 10 of 22 shots in the lane. Klesmit, who missed the teams' first game, scored six points in the rematch and played terrific defense on Chase Audige (11 points).

Audige hit just 5 of 13 shots but one was a critical jumper with 2:54 left to give the Wildcats a 50-49 lead.

Hepburn eventually countered to give UW its last lead at 51-50, but the Wildcats forced him to miss his last two attempts and brought out the brooms to celebrate.

"He hit a big one that was contested," Collins said of Hepburn. "Give him credit. I thought the next two possessions we did a better job forcing a little bit tougher shot, and then coming up with the rebounds."

And the game.

And the sweep.

