Live coverage: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins game and score updates from American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by a game in the NL wild card standings.

Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Brewers.

Follow our reporters' in-game tweets from American Family Field.

Brewers-Marlins Saturday recap: Devin Williams melts down in ninth as Brewers suffer tough loss to Marlins and fall a full game behind Phillies with four games left

Garrett Mitchell profile: Garrett Mitchell's talent is front and center. His work behind the scenes isn't, but it just helped save the Brewers season.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Marlins score, lineup, game updates