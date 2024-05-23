LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlights
The Indiana Fever are 0-4 to start the 2024 season as they head west to play the Seattle Storm (1-3). Indiana's losses have come to the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, who are a collective 7-0.
The Fever had their first clutch game on Monday, leading midway through the fourth quarter before the Sun made enough plays to come away with an 88-84 win.
Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever in rebounds (6.8) along with 10.5 points.
Insider: How Fever coach Christie Sides is helping Caitlin Clark break bad habits
5:52 left 2Q: Storm 32, Fever 26
Backcourt report: Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell is 2-of-9 from the field, Caitlin Clark 1-of-6. Seattle's Jewell Loyd is 7-of-10 and has 17 points.
OH MY JEWELL LOYD 🤯
She’s up to 17 PTS in the 1st half vs. the Fever!
📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/lBVFxV2Rya
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024
NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever with 8 points and 5 rebounds.
Caitlin Clark with the bullet pass and NaLyssa Smith powers to the basket 💪
📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/5vyxJCayJZ
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024
End 1Q: Storm 25, Fever 16
Jewell Loyd has 12 points and 4 rebounds for Seattle, which is shooting 52.6% from the field. The Fever are 8-of-22 (36.4%).
EZI WITH THE BLOCK. JEWELL WITH THE SCORE.
The Seattle Storm have racked up a 5-PT lead vs. the Fever!
📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/gLtSPBk9PM
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024
Caitlin Clark is 0-of-4 from the field, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers.
Aliyah Boston scores with 2:30 to go, snapping a Fever drought of 3+ minutes. Seattle scores 7 straight points before Boston's basket.
Aliyah Boston too strong in the paint 💪 pic.twitter.com/kI82HPXAcl
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2024
4:53 left 1Q: Storm 13, Fever 12
NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell have 4 points each, and Caitlin Clark has 2 assists. Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor have 4 each for Seattle.
That ball movement tho 🤌
Aliyah Boston with the dime to NaLyssa Smith for two!
📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/OaseMGj1qY
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024
Caitlin Clark finds Kelsey Mitchell for 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/n03V6YJncw
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2024
Fever vs. Storm starting lineups
Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston. Wallace is in for Katie Lou Samuelson.
Storm: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victoria Vivians, Ezi Magbegor, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd.
Diggins-Smith is an Indiana high school and Notre Dame great, and Loyd is a Fighting Irish alum. Vivians played for the Fever.
Storm player to make debut after visa issues
Rookie Nika Muhl misses four games during the visa process.
Ate and left no crumbs 🤌@MuhlNika officially arrives for her WNBA debut vs. the Indiana Fever at 10pm/ET!
📲 Watch live on X pic.twitter.com/mig7ealahh
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024
Indiana Fever vs Seattle start time, date
10 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
TV: WTHR-13
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats
Through four games, Caitlin Clark averages 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, both of which lead the Fever. She is making 41.2% of her shots from the field and 34.3% of her 3-pointers (3.0-of-8.8 per game). She also averages 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 turnovers.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
