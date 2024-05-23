LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever are 0-4 to start the 2024 season as they head west to play the Seattle Storm (1-3). Indiana's losses have come to the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, who are a collective 7-0.

The Fever had their first clutch game on Monday, leading midway through the fourth quarter before the Sun made enough plays to come away with an 88-84 win.

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever in rebounds (6.8) along with 10.5 points.

Insider: How Fever coach Christie Sides is helping Caitlin Clark break bad habits

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Special edition: Exclusive 4-page special section featuring the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark

5:52 left 2Q: Storm 32, Fever 26

Backcourt report: Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell is 2-of-9 from the field, Caitlin Clark 1-of-6. Seattle's Jewell Loyd is 7-of-10 and has 17 points.

OH MY JEWELL LOYD 🤯



She’s up to 17 PTS in the 1st half vs. the Fever!



📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/lBVFxV2Rya — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark with the bullet pass and NaLyssa Smith powers to the basket 💪



📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/5vyxJCayJZ — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

End 1Q: Storm 25, Fever 16

Jewell Loyd has 12 points and 4 rebounds for Seattle, which is shooting 52.6% from the field. The Fever are 8-of-22 (36.4%).

EZI WITH THE BLOCK. JEWELL WITH THE SCORE.



The Seattle Storm have racked up a 5-PT lead vs. the Fever!



📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/gLtSPBk9PM — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

Caitlin Clark is 0-of-4 from the field, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers.

Aliyah Boston scores with 2:30 to go, snapping a Fever drought of 3+ minutes. Seattle scores 7 straight points before Boston's basket.

Aliyah Boston too strong in the paint 💪 pic.twitter.com/kI82HPXAcl — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2024

4:53 left 1Q: Storm 13, Fever 12

NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell have 4 points each, and Caitlin Clark has 2 assists. Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor have 4 each for Seattle.

That ball movement tho 🤌



Aliyah Boston with the dime to NaLyssa Smith for two!



📲 Watch on X pic.twitter.com/OaseMGj1qY — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

Caitlin Clark finds Kelsey Mitchell for 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/n03V6YJncw — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2024

Fever vs. Storm starting lineups

Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston. Wallace is in for Katie Lou Samuelson.

Storm: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victoria Vivians, Ezi Magbegor, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd.

Diggins-Smith is an Indiana high school and Notre Dame great, and Loyd is a Fighting Irish alum. Vivians played for the Fever.

Storm player to make debut after visa issues

Rookie Nika Muhl misses four games during the visa process.

Ate and left no crumbs 🤌@MuhlNika officially arrives for her WNBA debut vs. the Indiana Fever at 10pm/ET!



📲 Watch live on X pic.twitter.com/mig7ealahh — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

Indiana Fever vs Seattle start time, date

10 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: WTHR-13

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through four games, Caitlin Clark averages 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, both of which lead the Fever. She is making 41.2% of her shots from the field and 34.3% of her 3-pointers (3.0-of-8.8 per game). She also averages 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 turnovers.

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlights