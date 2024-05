LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Sparks score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever seek their first win of the season again as they visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.8 points, and Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored 17 in each of the past three games. NaLyssa Smith averages 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.

Sparks post player Dearica Hamby averages 22 points and 13.7 rebounds, while Kia Nurse adds 16.3 points on 45% 3-point shooting and Lexie Brown 14.7 points, 40% from 3-point range and 2.3 steals.

Chloe Peterson is your best follow for all things Fever. We will have updates throughout, so please remember to refresh.

8:30 left 3Q: Fever narrow their deficit

Two quick baskets bring them within 45-38. Timeout, L.A. Temi Fagbenle starts the half in place of NaLyssa Smith.

Halftime: Sparks 45, Fever 34

The Fever have missed a lot of shots in the paint and are at 38.2% overall. Aliyah Boston has 8 points and Kristy Wallace 7 points. Caitlin Clark is 0-of-4 from 3-point range and has 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dearica Hamby has 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for L.A.

2:41 left 2Q: Sparks 36, Fever 29

Seven of the 8 Fevers players to play have scored. Caitlin Clark has 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Indiana remains cold (38.7% shooting, 25% from 3).

L.A.'s Cameron Brink has 3 fouls and heads to the bench with 6 points and 6 rebounds. Fellow rookie Rickea Jackson has 7 quick points off the bench.

8:05 left 2Q: Sparks 23, Fever 17

Caitlin Clark goes coast-to-coast for a layup.

End 1Q: Sparks 22, Fever 15

The Fever trail by 9 but close to within 3 before the final minute.

NaLyssa Smith has 5 points and Aliyah Boston 4 for Indiana, which is shooting 33.3%. Dearica Hamby has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for L.A., which has 0 turnovers.

4:56 left 1Q: Fever trail Sparks early

L.A. leads 14-7 in the opening minutes. No. 2 overall draft pick Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby have 6 points each. No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark has 2 points and 2 rebounds. The Fever are 3-of-9 from the field and trail the rebounding 6-3.

Fever vs. Sparks starting lineups

Fever: NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston

Sparks: Layshia Clarendon, Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby

Caitlin Clark, ahoy!

Clark makes friends with sailors seated courtside.

Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date

10 p.m. ET Friday, May 24, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 5 games: 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 32.5% 3-point shooting.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. the haters

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

