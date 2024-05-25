LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Sparks score updates, highlights
The Indiana Fever seek their first win of the season again as they visit the Los Angeles Sparks.
Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.8 points, and Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored 17 in each of the past three games. NaLyssa Smith averages 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.
Sparks post player Dearica Hamby averages 22 points and 13.7 rebounds, while Kia Nurse adds 16.3 points on 45% 3-point shooting and Lexie Brown 14.7 points, 40% from 3-point range and 2.3 steals.
Chloe Peterson is your best follow for all things Fever. We will have updates throughout, so please remember to refresh.
8:30 left 3Q: Fever narrow their deficit
Two quick baskets bring them within 45-38. Timeout, L.A. Temi Fagbenle starts the half in place of NaLyssa Smith.
Halftime: Sparks 45, Fever 34
The Fever have missed a lot of shots in the paint and are at 38.2% overall. Aliyah Boston has 8 points and Kristy Wallace 7 points. Caitlin Clark is 0-of-4 from 3-point range and has 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Dearica Hamby has 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for L.A.
2:41 left 2Q: Sparks 36, Fever 29
Seven of the 8 Fevers players to play have scored. Caitlin Clark has 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Indiana remains cold (38.7% shooting, 25% from 3).
L.A.'s Cameron Brink has 3 fouls and heads to the bench with 6 points and 6 rebounds. Fellow rookie Rickea Jackson has 7 quick points off the bench.
8:05 left 2Q: Sparks 23, Fever 17
Caitlin Clark goes coast-to-coast for a layup.
End 1Q: Sparks 22, Fever 15
The Fever trail by 9 but close to within 3 before the final minute.
NaLyssa Smith has 5 points and Aliyah Boston 4 for Indiana, which is shooting 33.3%. Dearica Hamby has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for L.A., which has 0 turnovers.
4:56 left 1Q: Fever trail Sparks early
L.A. leads 14-7 in the opening minutes. No. 2 overall draft pick Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby have 6 points each. No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark has 2 points and 2 rebounds. The Fever are 3-of-9 from the field and trail the rebounding 6-3.
Fever vs. Sparks starting lineups
Fever: NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston
Sparks: Layshia Clarendon, Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby
Caitlin Clark, ahoy!
Clark makes friends with sailors seated courtside.
Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date
10 p.m. ET Friday, May 24, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks
TV: Ion
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats
Through 5 games: 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 32.5% 3-point shooting.
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. the haters
'It's really sad': Fever coach, players try to block out social media hate
'Back off': Clark gets support from Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon
LeBron James is a fan: 'I've walked that road before'
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
