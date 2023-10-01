Live box score: UND vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m. kickoff

Sep. 30—BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 12 UND and No. 1 South Dakota State face off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dana Dykhouse Stadium in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Live updates of scoring plays, as well as available video highlights, will be posted below.

SDSU 7, UND 0, 11:03 left: The Jacks take their first drive 75 yards in seven plays without needing a single third-down conversion. Mark Gronowski scores on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

(4) SDSU Football on X: "Marched right on down the field @MidcoSports #GoJacks https://t.co/TUv1H9QqpE" / X (twitter.com)

SDSU 14, UND 0, 4:42 left: SDSU makes it 2-for-2 on touchdown drives to start the game. Isaiah Davis, out of the wildcat formation, scores from 6 yards out.

(1) SDSU Football on X: "And in goes Isaiah Davis‼️ @MidcoSports #GoJacks https://t.co/327pQSDjRu" / X (twitter.com)

SDSU 14, UND 7, 10:24 left: On fourth-and-goal from the 1, UND runs a second-consecutive Quincy Vaughn sneak. Vaughn nearly fumbles as the ball crosses the goal line. The play is reviewed and ruled a touchdown.

North Dakota Football on X: "Quincy going over the pile for the score! #UNDproud — #LGH https://t.co/QyJhxc5nK4" / X (twitter.com)

SDSU 21, UND 7, :40 left: UND defense can't get a stop late in the half. On third-and-goal from the 6, Mark Gronowski fires a quick slant to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown to cap a 91-yard drive.

SDSU Football on X: "Mark Gronowski ➡️ Jaxon Janke @MidcoSports #GoJacks https://t.co/xewRGIrMIe" / X (twitter.com)

SDSU 28, UND 7, 7:56 left: Isaiah Davis surpasses 100 yards rushing on the day midway through the third quarter. He caps the Jacks' fourth drive — all touchdowns — with a 3-yard touchdown run featuring a stiff arm of UND corner C.J. Siegel.

SDSU 35, UND 7, 14:02 left: Davis scores his third touchdown of the game, this one from 1 yard out.

SDSU 35, UND 14, 5:58 left: After a pass interference call against SDSU on third down, Tommy Schuster hits Luke Skokna for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

North Dakota Football on X: "Back-to-back games with a score for Skokna! #UNDproud — #LGH https://t.co/QJ91SeS9Pz" / X (twitter.com)

SDSU 42, UND 14, 3:28 left: Angel Johnson runs 50 yards down the middle of the UND defense.

SDSU 42, UND 21, :45 left: With the game in hand, UND gives backup quarterback Trey Feeney a drive. He leads the offense down the field and caps the drive with a QB sweep of 5 yards.