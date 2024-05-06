LIV Golf continues to plan for future, hires longtime Pepsi executive at Chief Marketing Officer

With the state of professional golf in flux, LIV Golf is ramping up for the future.

Last month the league announced a handful of new high-level hires that added experience and stability at the executive level, and on Monday morning LIV announced yet another addition. Adam Harter has been named LIV’s new Chief Marketing Officer, where he will lead all marketing activities, help develop league and team brands and contribute to growing a global fan base. Harter has already started working with the league and will report to Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

Harter previously spent 22 years at PepsiCo, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Media, Sports and Entertainment. He oversaw sponsorship deals with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, and worked with athletes such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving – remember those Uncle Drew videos? – Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also worked with the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show for more than a decade and collaborated with music artists like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Dr. Dre. His work in sport and entertainment should fit well with LIV’s festival-like atmosphere at events.

“Adam brings a unique, world-class set of skills and experience that will bolster LIV Golf’s ongoing work and create incredible new opportunities to develop our league and team brands,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman in a press release. “The addition of executives like Adam will help expand and deliver on the league’s long-term goals as we continue to reach fans across the world in new and exciting ways.”

The hiring is yet another maneuver as LIV Golf continues to carve out and expand its corner of the sports landscape.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek