Listen Now! FSU's Garnet and Gold spring football game has arrived. Here's what to know

When we last saw the Florida State football team, they were walking off the field following a 60-point defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

However, the game wasn’t representative of the 2023 Seminoles.

The team went undefeated during the regular season, then won the ACC title game over Louisville.

They were then snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, denied a shot at a national title despite winning all their games and their conference title.

What followed next was an exodus of star power, as most of their offensive and defensive starters opted to forego the bowl game.

The result: a 63-3 loss to Georgia.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise magical season.

Now, the Seminoles are back, ready to showcase a whole host of new players in the annual Garnet and Gold spring game.

FSU football players participate in the Seminoles first spring practice of the 2024 season on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Florida State University

It takes place Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Due to ongoing construction inside Doak Campbell, the facility will be operating at a limited capacity for this year’s game, the school has announced.

It’s not all bad for the Seminoles. Despite losing its biggest offensive and defensive stars in Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson to name a few, they still return 82 players from last year’s squad.

Who will step up and lead the way for the Seminoles this year? And what should we look for in this year’s Garnet and Gold Game?

Jim Henry, Sports Editor for the Tallahassee Democrat, will answer those questions and more on this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast.

Jim’s been covering this team for decades, and nobody knows the Seminoles like him.

He’ll bring us up to speed about the latest in the FSU-ACC lawsuit.

“I guess if it's a baseball game we're in, maybe the top of the second inning, FSU wants out of the ACC, wants to be able to leave without paying an exit fee without being penalized," Jim says during the podcast. "So basically, FSU's lawsuit in Florida, is just basically against the ACC, and the judge denied the ACC's motion to pause the case or postpone it until the judge resolves the ACC suit against FSU in North Carolina. So we have dueling lawsuits, one here in Florida, one in North Carolina."

He’ll give us his thoughts on who might be the starting signal caller between Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, true freshman Luke Kromenhoek and returning sophomore. Brock Glenn.

"It'll be DJ," Jim said. "Obviously he didn't land here without the intention of starting. You know, he's the frontrunner for sure. FSU fans are familiar with him. He played at Clemson."

And he’ll tell us what he believes their chances are of repeating as ACC champs?

"I think they got a they got a great chance of repeating again," he said.

