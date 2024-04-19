LIST: Bay Area bars showing Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia fight

(KRON) — It’s one of the biggest fights of the year. Bay Area native Devin Haney will face fellow star Ryan Garcia for the former’s WBC super lightweight championship title in a must-see blockbuster showdown. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) are two of the youngest stars in boxing.

Don’t want to buy the pay-per-view to watch at home? KRON4 compiled a list of Bay Area bars showing the fight.

San Francisco

Oakland/East Bay

South Bay

Dave & Buster’s (Milpitas)

Other Bay Area Cities

Some venues will have a cover charge; some will not. Click each event’s link for details. If you prefer to watch the fight at home, you can purchase the pay-per-view event on DAZN or PPV.com.

Fight Background

Haney, 25, and Garcia, 25, have a history as they faced each other six times in the amateurs, going 3-3 against each other. The seventh meeting, a professional bout that Garcia is calling Game 7, will settle the score between two longtime rivals.

Both fighters are coming off victories in December.

Haney returned to his hometown of San Francisco on Dec. 9 and beat Regis Prograis via unanimous decision to win the WBC super lightweight title in front of a sold-out crowd at Chase Center.

A week earlier, Garcia defeated Oscar Duarte via 8th-round knockout. It was Garcia’s first win since his first career loss — an April 2023 knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

