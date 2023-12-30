Lions vs. Cowboys live updates: Predictions, odds, how to watch Saturday NFL game

The NFL's regular-season Saturday slate rolls on in Week 17 with a meeting of two NFC playoff teams in the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Dan Campbell's crew is riding high after the franchise sealed its first division title in 30 years. And while the Lions are guaranteed at least one home game, there's still work to do for the team to improve its playoff positioning.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, need to win to keep their hopes of an NFC East crown alive, as a loss or tie would open the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to become the division's first repeat champions since 2003-04. Though Dallas dropped its last two games on the road, it returns to AT&T Stadium, where it boasts a 15-game win streak.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) yells out a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know for Lions vs. Cowboys:

What time does Lions vs. Cowboys start?

Lions vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 30.

How can I watch Lions vs. Cowboys?

Lions at Cowboys will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The game is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Lions vs. Cowboys predictions

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 24, Lions 21

Dallas is a pristine 7-0 straight up at home and 6-1 against the spread. The Cowboys have lost and failed to cover two in a row, but those were on the road. The problem is that Detroit is also fighting for playoff seeding and is 6-2 against the spread in road games. I like the Cowboys to win, but six is a big number here.

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 26, Lions 25

This NFC battle is one of the games of the week. The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. Luckily for the Cowboys, this one is in the comfortable environment of AT&T Stadium. The Lions have scored 72 combined points in two weeks. This one might be a high-scoring affair, but the Cowboys have a better defense.

Safid Deen: Lions 31, Cowboys 27

The Cowboys lost their last two games and already resigned to the idea they might start the postseason on the road this year. The Lions are riding high after their first NFC North title and have a chance to play for the No. 1 seed if they can keep pace with the 49ers. Detroit has more to play for this week, and will upset Dallas at home, handing these Cowboys their first home loss of the season.

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 28, Lions 26

The Cowboys have a lot of factors going for them. They had a real chance of winning on the road with a historic day from CeeDee Lamb last week and are now back home, where they are undefeated. The Lions have their division title wrapped up and will struggle to get things going against this fierce defense. But they keep it close.

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 34, Lions 23

Detroit is riding high after finally winning the NFC North, but this matchup screams let-me-down game after the celebrations. Dallas has been a machine at home, and it gets back on track with a clinical performance.

Lions vs. Cowboys odds

The Cowboys enter Saturday as 5.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Injury reports for Cowboys, Lions

Left tackle Tyron Smith missed the Cowboys' loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, but he could make his return to action this week. He is officially listed as questionable with a back injury, but he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Dallas will be without running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle).

The Lions, meanwhile, have ruled out defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), linebacker James Houston (ankle) and tight end Brock Wright (hip), while cornerback Cam Sutton (toe) is questionable.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions vs Cowboys Saturday preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch